2030 REFERENDUM NOT NECESSARY, SAYS TSHABANGU

Sengezo Tshabangu is plotting to fast-track the 2030 constitutional amendment to avert a referendum, NewsDay can report.

Tshabangu is instead pursuing dialogue to facilitate the extension of Mnangagwa's term of office by two years to 2030.

However, constitutional lawyers say extending a presidential term limit requires a complex law-making process involving constitutional amendments and a referendum. Zimbabwe has previously held referenda in 2000 and 2013, when the current Constitution, setting twoterm limits, was adopted.

Earlier this year, civil society organisations under Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition resolved to unite and mobilise for a “No” vote in any referendum aimed at extending Mnangagwa’s term of office.

But Tshabangu said a referendum was not necessary, adding that dialogue was “urgent”.

“Zimbabwe needs urgent dialogue,” Tshabangu said. “A referendum, by definition, is an election. It is an election of a special type. If our thesis is that elections are a waste of time, fruitless expenditure of scarce national resources and fuel toxicity in our national politics, it ought to follow that anything that creates an election mood, resembles an election or election environment should and will not be part of the tool kit to fix the country. There is no constitutional need for a referendum. A referendum is not necessary.”

Tshabangu said he would use Parliament, which he described as a legitimate platform, to push dialogue towards achieving the suspension of elections.

“Since no one disputes the legitimacy of Parliament, through the leadership of Members of Parliament, as a legitimate organ of the State and representative of the people of Zimbabwe, we need national dialogue, reconciliation and national consensus on things which are agreed to be national fundamentals,” he said.

“As we have said, to the extent 2030 is a legitimate political objective, it cannot be an end in itself. It is possible to achieve these national objectives without a referendum and at the same time be faithful to the Constitution. There will be no violation of the Constitution. It is possible to achieve both in a constitutionally-compliant way.”

Critics argue that Mnangagwa allies' 2030 ambitions are unattainable without opposition support.

Tshabangu wants a government of national unity with Mnangagwa, during which time elections will be suspended. Newsday