JOB SEEKERS LOSE US$40K IN NURSE TRAINING SCAM

A woman who impersonated a Ministry of Health official and swindled job seekers out of over US$40,000 through a fake nurse training recruitment scheme has been jailed for 12 years, with 10 years suspended.

Patricia Muyambo Magazini’s elaborate scam targeted desperate individuals dreaming of careers in nursing. Posing as a government health worker stationed at Mashoko Hospital, Magazini lured victims by promising guaranteed spots in nursing programs, complete with training, accommodation, and uniforms.

Chipinge Magistrate Court found her guilty on nine counts of fraud after it emerged she had systematically exploited the hopes of at least nine victims through an elaborate deception that spanned months.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Magazini built trust by using religious networks and community intermediaries. In one case, she contacted a prophetess under the guise of gratitude for prayers, before turning the spiritual connection into a recruitment pitch for the bogus training opportunity.

“She convinced victims that she could facilitate their entry into a Ministry of Health training programme. Victims were told their names would appear in State-run newspapers like The Herald and Sunday Mail as proof of successful enrollment,” prosecutors told the court.

Magazini instructed the victims to send money using popular local remittance services including Mojo moola, Innbucks, Mukuru, and Ecocash. Payments were often collected through go-betweens, who consolidated funds from multiple victims.

When suspicions grew among some of the job seekers, Magazini doubled down with excuses and reassurances. The court heard that she used lies and manipulation to keep the scheme alive, leaving a trail of emotional and financial devastation.

Despite the gravity of the offense, the court suspended 10 years of her sentence on condition that she pays restitution and demonstrates good behaviour. She will serve only two years behind bars unless she breaches the terms of the suspended sentence in the next five years.