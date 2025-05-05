JOB SEEKERS LOSE US$40K IN NURSE TRAINING SCAM

A woman who impersonated a Ministry of Health official and swindled job seekers out of over US$40,000 through a fake nurse training recruitment scheme has been jailed for 12 years, with 10 years suspended.
Patricia
Muyambo Magazini’s elaborate scam targeted desperate individuals dreaming of
careers in nursing. Posing as a government health worker stationed at Mashoko
Hospital, Magazini lured victims by promising guaranteed spots in nursing
programs, complete with training, accommodation, and uniforms.
Chipinge
Magistrate Court found her guilty on nine counts of fraud after it emerged she
had systematically exploited the hopes of at least nine victims through an
elaborate deception that spanned months.
According to
the National Prosecuting Authority, Magazini built trust by using religious
networks and community intermediaries. In one case, she contacted a prophetess
under the guise of gratitude for prayers, before turning the spiritual
connection into a recruitment pitch for the bogus training opportunity.
“She convinced
victims that she could facilitate their entry into a Ministry of Health
training programme. Victims were told their names would appear in State-run
newspapers like The Herald and Sunday Mail as proof of successful enrollment,”
prosecutors told the court.
Magazini
instructed the victims to send money using popular local remittance services
including Mojo moola, Innbucks, Mukuru, and Ecocash. Payments were often
collected through go-betweens, who consolidated funds from multiple victims.
When suspicions
grew among some of the job seekers, Magazini doubled down with excuses and
reassurances. The court heard that she used lies and manipulation to keep the
scheme alive, leaving a trail of emotional and financial devastation.
Despite the
gravity of the offense, the court suspended 10 years of her sentence on
condition that she pays restitution and demonstrates good behaviour. She will
serve only two years behind bars unless she breaches the terms of the suspended
sentence in the next five years. Masvingo Mirror
