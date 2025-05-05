I WAS NOT AWARE OF FAKE DOC'S PRESENCE : MPILO BOSS

Mpilo Central Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, yesterday took the stand to provide crucial testimony in the trial of Prosper Vanhuvaone, a suspected impersonator of a medical professional.

The proceedings, which are drawing to a close, have captivated the community and raised questions about the safety of patients in healthcare settings.

Dr Dzvanga was subpoenaed to testify after concerns about Vanhuvaone’s alleged fraudulent activities came to light.

In his testimony, Dr Dzvanga, a key witness in the trial, said Vanhuvaone is an alien, according to hospital records, adding that he only became aware of his presence following his arrest last year.

Dr Dzvanga’s testimony was meant to shed light on how Vanhuvaone infiltrated the hospital system, set up an office, and practiced undetected for a long time.

During the trial, which is drawing to a close, Vanhuvaone opted not to cross-examine Dr Dzvanga, saying he had no questions for him. The trial is set to continue on Thursday.

Vanhuvaone, who used the alias Prosper Mpofu, is accused of operating illegally from within Mpilo Central Hospital for nearly two years.

He allegedly attended to patients, prescribed drugs and even extended his fraudulent activities to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Vanhuvaone is being charged with fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. The charges relate to misrepresentation, financial gain through deceit and unauthorised practice in a professional field.

The trial is being presided over by Bulawayo magistrate, Mrs Eva Matura.

Vanhuvaone is facing several charges including impersonating a doctor and defrauding individuals. He is also appealing a recent conviction on two counts of fraud, arguing that he was misled by police officers into believing a guilty plea would result in a non-custodial sentence.

Initially granted bail, Vanhuvaone was remanded in custody after the State revoked his bail following his conviction. Among the State witnesses is Ms Samantha Ziki, a former girlfriend, who claims Vanhuvaone swindled her out of US$1 600 after promising her a place at Mpilo’s School of Nursing.

In court, Vanhuvaone accused Ms Ziki of being a “bitter ex-girlfriend” bent on revenge. He claimed he contributed to part of the money and denied the fraud allegations.

The State, represented by Mr Samuel Mpofu is alleging that on September 16, 2023, Vanhuvaone allegedly attended to patients at Mpilo Central Hospital under the guise of being a qualified doctor.

In one case, one Miss Hove sought medical help from Vanhuvaone, only to discover she had been duped after her condition did not improve, prompting investigations and his subsequent arrest.

Internal investigations at Mpilo Central Hospital revealed that Vanhuvaone had somehow secured office space within the hospital. Chronicle