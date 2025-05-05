I WAS NOT AWARE OF FAKE DOC'S PRESENCE : MPILO BOSS

Mpilo Central Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, yesterday took the stand to provide crucial testimony in the trial of Prosper Vanhuvaone, a suspected impersonator of a medical professional.
The
proceedings, which are drawing to a close, have captivated the community and
raised questions about the safety of patients in healthcare settings.
Dr Dzvanga was
subpoenaed to testify after concerns about Vanhuvaone’s alleged fraudulent
activities came to light.
In his
testimony, Dr Dzvanga, a key witness in the trial, said Vanhuvaone is an alien,
according to hospital records, adding that he only became aware of his presence
following his arrest last year.
Dr Dzvanga’s
testimony was meant to shed light on how Vanhuvaone infiltrated the hospital
system, set up an office, and practiced undetected for a long time.
During the trial, which is drawing to a close, Vanhuvaone opted not to cross-examine Dr Dzvanga, saying he had no questions for him. The trial is set to continue on Thursday.
Vanhuvaone, who
used the alias Prosper Mpofu, is accused of operating illegally from within
Mpilo Central Hospital for nearly two years.
He allegedly
attended to patients, prescribed drugs and even extended his fraudulent
activities to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).
Vanhuvaone is
being charged with fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. The charges relate to
misrepresentation, financial gain through deceit and unauthorised practice in a
professional field.
The trial is
being presided over by Bulawayo magistrate, Mrs Eva Matura.
Vanhuvaone is
facing several charges including impersonating a doctor and defrauding
individuals. He is also appealing a recent conviction on two counts of fraud,
arguing that he was misled by police officers into believing a guilty plea
would result in a non-custodial sentence.
Initially
granted bail, Vanhuvaone was remanded in custody after the State revoked his
bail following his conviction. Among the State witnesses is Ms Samantha Ziki, a
former girlfriend, who claims Vanhuvaone swindled her out of US$1 600 after
promising her a place at Mpilo’s School of Nursing.
In court,
Vanhuvaone accused Ms Ziki of being a “bitter ex-girlfriend” bent on revenge.
He claimed he contributed to part of the money and denied the fraud
allegations.
The State,
represented by Mr Samuel Mpofu is alleging that on September 16, 2023,
Vanhuvaone allegedly attended to patients at Mpilo Central Hospital under the
guise of being a qualified doctor.
In one case,
one Miss Hove sought medical help from Vanhuvaone, only to discover she had
been duped after her condition did not improve, prompting investigations and
his subsequent arrest.
Internal
investigations at Mpilo Central Hospital revealed that Vanhuvaone had somehow
secured office space within the hospital. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment