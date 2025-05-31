GUARD FIRED AFTER VIDEOS LEAK

A heartless former GreenFuel security guard, who was convicted of assaulting villagers, is under public scrutiny after his estranged girlfriend’s new boyfriend leaked the video clips of the incidents.

The footage, which shows the guard, Makina Ngwenya, mercilessly horsewhipping villagers on multiple occasions, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The leaked videos led to Ngwenya’s dismissal from his position late last week.

To date, four disturbing video clips have surfaced on the social media, depicting the guard callously thrashing villagers, including one incident involving a group of uniformed school children allegedly caught stealing sugarcane.

Ngwenya was arrested and recently convicted of a similar offence, and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, of which four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining eight months were wholly suspended on condition that he performs 280 hours of community service at Rukangare Primary School.

For the fourth video clip which has gone viral on social media platforms, Ngwenya was filmed thrashing a handcuffed villager, who was allegedly caught fishing in the company premises.

The helpless villager’s pleas for forgiveness, citing health related challenges, fell on deaf ears as Ngwenya continued lashing him.

GreenFuel spokesperson, Ms Merit Rumema confirmed having dealt with the issue, but refused to shed more light.

“We have dealt with the issue in line with the company procedures, but unfortunately, I cannot discuss the matter in the Press,” she said.

However, highly placed sourced confided in this newspaper that the security guard was in the habit of heavily assaulting villagers on camera, and shared the videos with a girlfriend to showcase the macho in him.

In February, he was filmed beating school children who had allegedly been caught stealing sugarcane in the plantations.

“Ngwenya has relieved of his duties. He had a disturbing habit of using his subordinates to record videos of him assaulting villagers who breached company rules and regulations within the GreenFuel plantations.

This happened multiple times.

“Interestingly, he would share these clips with his girlfriend, seemingly to demonstrate his authority. However, his girlfriend was also involved with another man, who leaked the videos to expose Ngwenya’s cruelty. This time, the plan succeeded, resulting in Ngwenya’s dismissal,” said the source.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed that an investigations are underway.

He urged anyone who may have been assaulted by Ngwenya or his colleagues to file a complaint at their nearest police station.

“We are actively seeking complainants to come forward, ensuring a swift process when the guard is arrested. It is essential that we have complainants ready to testify in court.We cannot arrest someone without complainants, as the law stipulates a time limit for detention before a court appearance,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post