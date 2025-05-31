GUARD FIRED AFTER VIDEOS LEAK

A heartless former GreenFuel security guard, who was convicted of assaulting villagers, is under public scrutiny after his estranged girlfriend’s new boyfriend leaked the video clips of the incidents.
The footage,
which shows the guard, Makina Ngwenya, mercilessly horsewhipping villagers on
multiple occasions, has gone viral on social media platforms.
The leaked
videos led to Ngwenya’s dismissal from his position late last week.
To date, four
disturbing video clips have surfaced on the social media, depicting the guard
callously thrashing villagers, including one incident involving a group of
uniformed school children allegedly caught stealing sugarcane.
Ngwenya was
arrested and recently convicted of a similar offence, and sentenced to 12
months imprisonment, of which four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.
The remaining
eight months were wholly suspended on condition that he performs 280 hours of
community service at Rukangare Primary School.
For the fourth
video clip which has gone viral on social media platforms, Ngwenya was filmed
thrashing a handcuffed villager, who was allegedly caught fishing in the
company premises.
The helpless
villager’s pleas for forgiveness, citing health related challenges, fell on
deaf ears as Ngwenya continued lashing him.
GreenFuel
spokesperson, Ms Merit Rumema confirmed having dealt with the issue, but
refused to shed more light.
“We have dealt
with the issue in line with the company procedures, but unfortunately, I cannot
discuss the matter in the Press,” she said.
However, highly
placed sourced confided in this newspaper that the security guard was in the
habit of heavily assaulting villagers on camera, and shared the videos with a
girlfriend to showcase the macho in him.
In February, he
was filmed beating school children who had allegedly been caught stealing
sugarcane in the plantations.
“Ngwenya has
relieved of his duties. He had a disturbing habit of using his subordinates to
record videos of him assaulting villagers who breached company rules and
regulations within the GreenFuel plantations.
This happened
multiple times.
“Interestingly,
he would share these clips with his girlfriend, seemingly to demonstrate his
authority. However, his girlfriend was also involved with another man, who
leaked the videos to expose Ngwenya’s cruelty. This time, the plan succeeded,
resulting in Ngwenya’s dismissal,” said the source.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka
confirmed that an investigations are underway.
He urged anyone
who may have been assaulted by Ngwenya or his colleagues to file a complaint at
their nearest police station.
“We are
actively seeking complainants to come forward, ensuring a swift process when
the guard is arrested. It is essential that we have complainants ready to
testify in court.We cannot arrest someone without complainants, as the law
stipulates a time limit for detention before a court appearance,” said
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post
