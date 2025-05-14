GRANNY JAILED FOR STEALING ESTATE PROPERTY

Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi has sentenced Mbuya Eveline Masiyambiri (72) and two accomplices to 36 months in jail for fraud after they stole estate property.
Magistrate
Mkwananzi commuted the sentence and Mbuya Masiyambiri will perform 625 hours of
community service at Runyararo Primary School.
Her daughter,
Ranganai Chapwanya (53) will do community service at Runyararo Clinic whilst
her son-in-law Reason Chapwanya (49) will serve at ZRP Chikato.
The trio was
convicted of fraud after they falsified ownership of a Mucheke house that
Masiyambiri was a caretaker to and disenfranchised the rightful owner, Elisha
Farai Mzilikazi.
Masiyambiri
falsified documents and got a default judgment granting her ownership of the
house at the High Court. Magistrate Mkwananzi cannot overturn a High Court
judgment and Mzilikazi has to approach the High Court.
The property at
1922 Tembwe Street, Mucheke D, Masvingo belonged to Mzilikazi’s late
grandfather Elisha Zvichaita Mushangwa who died in 1995 without leaving a will.
Mushangwa’s
son, Elison inherited the property and didn’t register the estate with the High
Court.
Elison died in
2004 after he had purchased building material to extend the house. He left his
wife Martha Tivatye and Mzilikazi who was then a minor living at the house.
Tivatye died in
2006 and Masiyambiri was appointed caretaker. She would collect rentals on
Mzilikazi’s behalf among other roles.
Masiyambiri,
however stopped remitting rentals to Mzilikazi in 2012 and said that she was
renovating the house.
Mzilikazi
turned 18 in 2015 and went to register his grandfather’s estate under
DRWE162/15. Masiyambiri, her daughter and son-in-law opposed Mzilikazi’s claim
and submitted falsified letters alleging that she bought the house from the
late Elisha Mushangwa.
Masiyambiri
approached the High Court in 2016 and was granted a default judgment making her
owner of the house after the estate executor failed to show up at court.
She went on to
transfer the house ownership into her name at Masvingo City Council.
Mzilikazi
approached the court seeking compensation and provided evidence that showed
that he is the rightful owner of the house.
In his ruling,
Magistrate Mkwananzi considered that Masiyambiri is advanced in age and used
most of the rentals money to renovate the house.
“This case is a
sophisticated one, involving a joint fraudulent effort, including falsifying an
agreement of sale, escalating the matter to the High Court, and ultimately
securing a ruling declaring Masiyambiri the sole owner,” he said. Masvingo
Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment