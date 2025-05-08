EX-WIFE IS PESTERING ME FOR SEX

A Harare man claims his ex-wife is now pestering him for sex − 13 years after the duo separated.

Tapiwa Chasumba told a Harare court that Margaret Mayemeka is claiming the two are still legally married and they must have sex on a regular basis despite having lived apart for more than a decade.

Chasumba says he has already moved on, started a family and views Mayemeka’s actions as an act of gross abuse.

He was granted a protection order by magistrate Meenal Narotam.

“It’s been 13 years since we separated and I am surprised to see Mayemeka coming back to me claiming we never divorced.

“I moved on and started another family, I want the court to stop her from forcing herself on me.

“She was also married after we separated and divorced for the second time. She can’t still claim to be my wife after all these years.

“I cannot bow to her demands, I can’t cheat my current wife, she should stay in her lane,” Chasumba said.

Chasumba added: “She wants to destroy my marriage with her drama. I am with another woman now and we have a family, she cannot destroy what I suffered to build after our divorce.”

Mayemeka disputed the claims.

“I have no objections to his application. It can be granted but I haven’t been disturbing his peace or visiting his place of residence.

“He is just fabricating lies, which is very bad,” said Mayemeka. H Metro