EX-WIFE IS PESTERING ME FOR SEX

A Harare man claims his ex-wife is now pestering him for sex − 13 years after the duo separated.
Tapiwa Chasumba
told a Harare court that Margaret Mayemeka is claiming the two are still
legally married and they must have sex on a regular basis despite having lived
apart for more than a decade.
Chasumba says
he has already moved on, started a family and views Mayemeka’s actions as an
act of gross abuse.
He was granted
a protection order by magistrate Meenal Narotam.
“It’s been 13
years since we separated and I am surprised to see Mayemeka coming back to me
claiming we never divorced.
“I moved on and
started another family, I want the court to stop her from forcing herself on
me.
“She was also
married after we separated and divorced for the second time. She can’t still
claim to be my wife after all these years.
“I cannot bow
to her demands, I can’t cheat my current wife, she should stay in her lane,”
Chasumba said.
Chasumba added:
“She wants to destroy my marriage with her drama. I am with another woman now
and we have a family, she cannot destroy what I suffered to build after our
divorce.”
Mayemeka
disputed the claims.
“I have no
objections to his application. It can be granted but I haven’t been disturbing
his peace or visiting his place of residence.
“He is just
fabricating lies, which is very bad,” said Mayemeka. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment