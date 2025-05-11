ELECTIONS A WASTE OF TIME : TSHABANGU

Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has reached out to Zanu PF to urgently cobble up a unity government with his camp, which will see elections being suspended for two years.

Tshabangu is holding the reins of the CCC after the High Court nullified all party leadership positions from the 2019 Gweru congress.

Tshabangu’s spokesperson, Nqobizitha Mlilo, told The Standard that elections were a waste of time and toxic.

“Our people cannot afford to continue to be served in a cycle of disputed elections,” Mlilo said.

“People have gone through at least five or six disputed elections, and the result has been the same- an arrested economy and an economy that has no prospect of giving a better life to our people.”

Mlilo said postponing the elections to 2030 will help reset the country towards a path of economic recovery.

“We are interested in finding solutions to the problems that we have,” Mlilo said.

“If 2030, is the consequence of our national dialogue and that elections are postponed and we get ourselves to 2030, so be it.

“But that is not the primary consideration. 2030 in that instance becomes the product of national dialogue, not the end in itself.” Standard