CCC COUNCILLOR GETS $337, FAILS TO MAKE GWERU TRIP

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Councillor for Chinhoyi Ward 8, David Malunga, has requested the council to deduct US$75 from his monthly allowances to reimburse travel and subsistence allowances for a Gweru trip he failed to undertake.

Cllr Malunga is said to have emailed the acting town clerk, Engineer Simon Marara, copying the finance director, Mr Zephaniah Chirarwe, making the request to reimburse the money he received in December last year.

He was paid ZiG9 154,04 and US$337,37.

According to minutes of a council Finance Committee meeting held on May 8, seen by Zimpapers, Mr Chirarwe indicated that if the municipality were to deduct the full amount from Cllr Malunga’s allowance, it would take 8 months to recover the amount.

According to the Accounting Procedure Manual, the money should be cleared within 30 days but the dilemma is the amount owing should be recovered taking into consideration his allowances.

The matter was brought before council for a resolution because the municipality had no policy to support his request.

Cllr Innocent Mangwanya was of the view that the issue was administrative hence the committee could not make a recommendation.

Cllr Malunga was advised that the policy was clear and any step taken was a deviation from the Public Finance Management Regulations of 2019. Cllr Garikai Dendera said months had elapsed without the money being paid back, adding that Cllr Malunga should have been advised.

The acting chamber secretary, Ms Hilda Kabangure, said policy requirements had to be adhered to. Herald