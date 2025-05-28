CCC COUNCILLOR GETS $337, FAILS TO MAKE GWERU TRIP

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Councillor for Chinhoyi Ward 8, David Malunga, has requested the council to deduct US$75 from his monthly allowances to reimburse travel and subsistence allowances for a Gweru trip he failed to undertake.
Cllr Malunga is
said to have emailed the acting town clerk, Engineer Simon Marara, copying the
finance director, Mr Zephaniah Chirarwe, making the request to reimburse the
money he received in December last year.
He was paid
ZiG9 154,04 and US$337,37.
According to
minutes of a council Finance Committee meeting held on May 8, seen by
Zimpapers, Mr Chirarwe indicated that if the municipality were to deduct the
full amount from Cllr Malunga’s allowance, it would take 8 months to recover
the amount.
According to
the Accounting Procedure Manual, the money should be cleared within 30 days but
the dilemma is the amount owing should be recovered taking into consideration
his allowances.
The matter was
brought before council for a resolution because the municipality had no policy
to support his request.
Cllr Innocent
Mangwanya was of the view that the issue was administrative hence the committee
could not make a recommendation.
Cllr Malunga
was advised that the policy was clear and any step taken was a deviation from
the Public Finance Management Regulations of 2019. Cllr Garikai Dendera said
months had elapsed without the money being paid back, adding that Cllr Malunga
should have been advised.
The acting
chamber secretary, Ms Hilda Kabangure, said policy requirements had to be
adhered to. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment