BABY FOUND DEAD, MUTILATED

A two-month-old baby boy was found dead with part of his face mutilated in Ukuzwisisa Village, Marubamba area, Filabusi.

The infant, born on 29 March 2025, was discovered on the morning of 25 May by his mother, who had briefly left him asleep in a spare bedroom while she ate breakfast in a nearby kitchen hut, just a few metres away.

When she returned, she found the baby lifeless, with his nose severed and a portion of his right cheek stripped of skin.

The mother, who resides in South Africa and had travelled to Zimbabwe before the birth, was staying with her mother at the family homestead under Chief Ndube.

In shock, she reportedly carried the child’s body to a nearby dam, where her mother was washing clothes.

The two then returned to the homestead and alerted a member of the local police constabulary, who notified the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Authorities say no bloodstains were found on the baby’s clothing, bedding, or in the room, raising questions about the nature and circumstances of the injuries.

In a statement, police said: “We are investigating a suspected case of murder after an eight-week-old baby boy was found dead with his nose and part of his right cheek removed. The incident took place in Ukuzwisisa Village, Filabusi, on 25 May 2025.”

Police appealed to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation.

“Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to contact the nearest police station.” CITE