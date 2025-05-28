BABY FOUND DEAD, MUTILATED

A two-month-old baby boy was found dead with part of his face mutilated in Ukuzwisisa Village, Marubamba area, Filabusi.
The infant,
born on 29 March 2025, was discovered on the morning of 25 May by his mother,
who had briefly left him asleep in a spare bedroom while she ate breakfast in a
nearby kitchen hut, just a few metres away.
When she
returned, she found the baby lifeless, with his nose severed and a portion of
his right cheek stripped of skin.
The mother, who
resides in South Africa and had travelled to Zimbabwe before the birth, was
staying with her mother at the family homestead under Chief Ndube.
In shock, she
reportedly carried the child’s body to a nearby dam, where her mother was
washing clothes.
The two then
returned to the homestead and alerted a member of the local police
constabulary, who notified the Zimbabwe Republic Police.
Authorities say
no bloodstains were found on the baby’s clothing, bedding, or in the room,
raising questions about the nature and circumstances of the injuries.
In a statement,
police said: “We are investigating a suspected case of murder after an
eight-week-old baby boy was found dead with his nose and part of his right
cheek removed. The incident took place in Ukuzwisisa Village, Filabusi, on 25
May 2025.”
Police appealed
to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation.
“Anyone with
knowledge of the incident is urged to contact the nearest police station.” CITE
