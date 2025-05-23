BRAZILIAN NABBED WITH R1,5M COCAINE IN SA

A 39-year-old Brazilian man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport after he was found with R1.4 million cocaine wrapped around his thighs
The man was
arrested on Friday morning after landing from São Paulo in Brazil.
National police
spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said the man landed at the airport at 9am from
his home country and was in transit to Benin, West Africa when he was
intercepted by police officers.
"He was
pulled aside and during a body search, cocaine was found wrapped around his
legs. He has been arrested and is expected to appear before the Kempton Park
Magistrates Court on a charge of drug trafficking," said Mathe.
Mathe said from
January 2025 until March 2025, police have arrested over 23,000 suspects after
they were found with drugs, and these include arrests made at OR Tambo
International Airport.
"Most of
these drug traffickers are coming into the country from Brazil and are found to
have swallowed these drugs. Through targeted intelligence operations, we have
been able to intercept more than 20 drug traffickers in the last six months at
this port of entry," she said.
She added that
at least 3471 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs, these include six
Mozambicans and three South Africans that were arrested in Standerton,
Mpumalanga after police dismantled a clandestine drug laboratory.
"Drugs,
high performance vehicles and machinery all to the tune of R27 million were
confiscated in this operation including R3 million in cash that was found in
the boot of a Mercedes Benz. During this same period, a clandestine drug
laboratory was also shut down in Westonaria, in Gauteng. In this operation, two
suspects were arrested," she said.
