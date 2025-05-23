BRAZILIAN NABBED WITH R1,5M COCAINE IN SA



A 39-year-old Brazilian man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport after he was found with R1.4 million cocaine wrapped around his thighs

The man was arrested on Friday morning after landing from São Paulo in Brazil.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said the man landed at the airport at 9am from his home country and was in transit to Benin, West Africa when he was intercepted by police officers.

"He was pulled aside and during a body search, cocaine was found wrapped around his legs. He has been arrested and is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on a charge of drug trafficking," said Mathe.

Mathe said from January 2025 until March 2025, police have arrested over 23,000 suspects after they were found with drugs, and these include arrests made at OR Tambo International Airport.

"Most of these drug traffickers are coming into the country from Brazil and are found to have swallowed these drugs. Through targeted intelligence operations, we have been able to intercept more than 20 drug traffickers in the last six months at this port of entry," she said.

She added that at least 3471 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs, these include six Mozambicans and three South Africans that were arrested in Standerton, Mpumalanga after police dismantled a clandestine drug laboratory.

"Drugs, high performance vehicles and machinery all to the tune of R27 million were confiscated in this operation including R3 million in cash that was found in the boot of a Mercedes Benz. During this same period, a clandestine drug laboratory was also shut down in Westonaria, in Gauteng. In this operation, two suspects were arrested," she said.

IOL News