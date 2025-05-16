16 500 HOUSES TO BE DEMOLISHED IN EPWORTH

More than 16 500 houses in Epworth built on land designated for schools, hospitals and industrial areas face demolition, with affected residents set to be resettled in other parts of the sprawling suburb through densification initiatives.

This development also coincides with revelations that over 200 houses have been built on land reserved for Harare Drive, while irregular settlements are estimated to comprise over 100 000 houses, as land barons wreak havoc in the Harare Metropolitan Province.

The startling revelations came to light during a workshop held yesterday, where local authorities in Harare Metropolitan Province were required to present updates on their draft master plans to Minister Charles Tavengwa ahead of formal submission.

In his presentation, Epworth Local Board Spatial planner Mr Pardon Chibuwe said over 16 500 people had illegally invaded land and settled themselves on areas reserved for public facilities.

“One of the findings from the total study that we carried out for the Epworth Master Plan, is that we have an estimated 16 500 people who are settled in areas that we are saying are and use conflict areas.

“What we mean by that is we have areas that have been planned for other industries which are industrial, we have schools, we have hospital sites, we have say clinics and all that.”

Mr Chibuwe blamed land barons who are masquerading as genuine land developers for the illegal parcelling of land.

“So those areas have been invaded by illegal land developers, which now poses a challenge on behalf of the local authority especially to do with how are we then going to locate these people, where are we going to put these people.”

He, however, said the local board was planning to regularise those settlements through densification, which would involve some evictions. “To solve some of these issues, we have proposed densifying areas of conflict that can absorb some of this population,” Mr Chibuwe said. “Through densification, we aim to reduce the size of stands in those areas we have identified, and we also want to promote densification by building up (vertical development) structures that will accommodate more people.”

He further disclosed that Epworth has approximately 2 500 stands, with an average size of 3 00m², earmarked for densification.

It also emerged that Epworth no longer has space for a cemetery, industries, schools and churches due to land invasions.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume echoed similar sentiments, saying the city was running out of space and looking forward to solving the issue through densification.

“We are also going to discuss building densification. We are going to build higher. The city cannot be as short as its mayor; it needs to grow vertically.

“So, we’re aiming to ensure our city features high-rise buildings. We’re also exploring industry expansion, as well as enhancements to education and health facilities.”

While the Harare Master Plan is yet to be finalised, Mayor Mafume hinted last December that the city planned to demolish 5 000 houses, which he said was just a small fraction of the over 100 000 houses built in illegal settlements across the city.

“The irregular settlements number over 100 000 houses in and around Harare. The illegal houses will soon outnumber the legal rate-paying houses of Harare. The 322 000 households we bill foot the bill for everyone,” Mayor Mafume posted on his X account.

“These are built on schools, clinics, open spaces and sports grounds. We stopped because of elections and the SADC. Children are forced to travel 8 km to school. Clinics are non-existent. Houses are flooding. It has to be corrected.”

Chitungwiza Municipality’s director of works, Mr Talent Mushinga, also expressed concern over the scarcity of industrial areas adding that they were failing to deal with land barons.

“Forty-six years on Chitungwiza’s form remain predominantly residential. This is aside from the industrial area, which itself remains administered from Harare due to the lack of a focal central business district or a high street in the town.

“Nationally supported infrastructure (road and rail) principally focused on ferrying the residents of the town to a commercially and industrially more diverse Harare making the town more of an economic catchment rather than a focal point.”

Minister Tavengwa said the Master Plans were part of the Second Republic’s ongoing efforts to address the current challenges faced by local authorities.

“I am glad to report that out of the four local authorities, three — Chitungwiza, Epworth, and Ruwa — managed to submit their plans, while Harare could not finalise its plan. We are now in the consultation stage, consulting the general public. The delays were mainly due to funding issues.”

He said yesterday’s engagement dovetailed well with President Mnangagwa’s call to-action plan for all local authorities, aimed at improving service delivery and modernising their operations.

The plan, launched in 2023, titled, “A Call to Action – No Compromise to Service Delivery,” is designed to drive progress towards achieving specific goals by 2030. Herald