ZIM NOW A TOP TIER INVESTMENT DESTINATION, SAYS CHIWENGA

Zimbabwe has instituted several reforms to become a top-tier, competitive investment destination by removing possible barriers that could hinder the ease of doing business and trade, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.
The VP said
this here while addressing the Third Edition of the Iran-Africa Economic
Conference meant to deepen co-operation between Tehran and African countries.
Earlier on, VP Chiwenga held talks with Iranian President Mosoud Pezeshkian.
President
Mnangagwa has led the reform process in making Zimbabwe a more competitive
investment destination through such mantras as Zimbabwe is Open for Business
and the Engagement and Re-engagement thrust.
In his address,
VP Chiwenga said Iranian businesses were free to come to Zimbabwe given its
conducive business environment.
“My country
thrives under the policy, ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’. Let me assure you
that several Ease of Doing Business reforms have been implemented to make
Zimbabwe a top-tier, competitive investment destination.
“To this end,
Zimbabwe has established a One Stop Investment Services Centre, under the
Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency. This agency ensures that your
investment aspirations are fulfilled within 24 hours, effortlessly through a
user-friendly online interface, while experiencing the convenience of managing
your investments from anywhere, at any time,” said VP Chiwenga.
“I am,
therefore, inviting you all to make Zimbabwe your investment destination of
choice across key sectors such as mining, agriculture, energy, health, tourism,
and manufacturing, based on knowledge and technology exchange and
collaboration.” He said there was a need to remove barriers to trade. “As we
seek to strengthen this partnership, let us continue to explore innovative and
resilient ways to address challenges hindering the smooth flow of trade and
investment between Africa and Iran. In this regard, I encourage continuous
engagement to resolve these barriers,” VP Chiwenga said.
“Allow me to
reiterate that Zimbabwe remains open for business with the rest of the world
and is inviting Iranian investors to come and explore the exciting Zimbabwean
investment and tourism landscape.” The
Vice President said the conference was a testament to the growing recognition
of the immense potential inherent in strengthening bonds.
“Although we
are distinct in many ways, together we share common goals and values that form
a solid foundation for collaboration. Both regions are characterised by vibrant
young populations, rapidly growing economies, and an inherent resilience that
has guided them through historical and contemporary challenges. As we look
towards creating a better future, it is clear that enhancing the synergies
between our nations can lead to unprecedented socio-economic growth,” he said.
VP Chiwenga
noted that Africa’s growing economy gives impetus to the cultivation of
relations between Iran and Africa.
“Africa’s
emerging markets offer significant opportunities for Iranian businesses to
expand their global reach while also contributing to the development of African
industries. The African Continental Free Trade Area has unified the continent
into a single market of 1.4 billion people, with a combined Gross Domestic
Product of US$2.4 trillion.
“This
initiative provides the motivation for Iranian investors to capitalise on the
economies of scale to invest in Africa,” he said.
African
countries, the VP said, were committed to expanding the existing cordial and
mutually beneficial relations with Iran. Herald
