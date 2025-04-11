WHY DONATED BLOOD IS NOT FREE

Most Zimbabweans are puzzled as to why they have to pay for blood even though it is donated freely by citizens eager to save lives.

So, why does that same blood come with a price tag when needed in hospitals?

According to the National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ), the cost attached to blood has nothing to do with the blood itself.

Instead, the price reflects the complex and costly process of making that blood safe and suitable for transfusion.

“While blood itself is donated freely by generous individuals, the process of making it safe and available for transfusion involves significant costs.

“These costs are essential to maintaining the integrity of the blood supply chain. It’s important to understand that once blood is donated, it does not go directly for transfusion. Instead, it undergoes rigorous testing for infections, blood grouping, separation into components, safe storage and then distribution.

“These processes require advanced equipment, skilled scientist’s personnel, specialised storage facilities and strict adherence to international safety standard,” said Ms Lucy Marowa, NBSZ chief executive officer.

Beyond testing, the blood is then separated into its various components that include red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

This is done so that each unit can be used to treat multiple patients with different medical needs.

Storage is another crucial part of the process, said Ms Marowa.

She said blood products had a limited shelf life and required constant refrigeration under specific conditions. Any lapse in storage standards can render the blood unusable.

“In 2018, the Government launched a free blood initiative which ensures that blood is available free of charge to all patients in public hospitals.

The initiative aims to provide free blood and blood products to vulnerable groups in public health institutions.

“It is therefore important to note that no patient pays for blood in public hospitals because the blood is paid for by the Government of Zimbabwe.

“Once blood is dispatched from the NBSZ to healthcare facilities, it is managed by those institutions and NBSZ does not have direct control over how the blood is distributed or accessed by patients. However, NBSZ remains committed to working closely with healthcare providers to ensure transparency and efficiency in the system,” Ms Marowa added.

She stressed that the cost patients were being asked to pay was strictly to recover operational expenses as the organisation did not profit from the blood supply.

However, blood and blood products remain free for blood donors and some of their immediate family members as part of the blood components beneficiary policy.

“Under this policy, blood donors who have given blood 10 times or more, with their last donation made within the past 12 months, are entitled to free blood for their biological parents, children, or spouse in the event that they require blood for transfusion purposes.

“Blood donor’s generosity not only saves lives but strengthens the foundation of a healthy and thriving nation,” said Ms Marowa. Herald