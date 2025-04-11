WHY DONATED BLOOD IS NOT FREE

Most Zimbabweans are puzzled as to why they have to pay for blood even though it is donated freely by citizens eager to save lives.
So, why does
that same blood come with a price tag when needed in hospitals?
According to
the National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ), the cost attached to blood has
nothing to do with the blood itself.
Instead, the
price reflects the complex and costly process of making that blood safe and
suitable for transfusion.
“While blood
itself is donated freely by generous individuals, the process of making it safe
and available for transfusion involves significant costs.
“These costs
are essential to maintaining the integrity of the blood supply chain. It’s
important to understand that once blood is donated, it does not go directly for
transfusion. Instead, it undergoes rigorous testing for infections, blood
grouping, separation into components, safe storage and then distribution.
“These
processes require advanced equipment, skilled scientist’s personnel,
specialised storage facilities and strict adherence to international safety
standard,” said Ms Lucy Marowa, NBSZ chief executive officer.
Beyond testing,
the blood is then separated into its various components that include red blood
cells, plasma, and platelets.
This is done so
that each unit can be used to treat multiple patients with different medical
needs.
Storage is
another crucial part of the process, said Ms
Marowa.
She said blood
products had a limited shelf life and required constant refrigeration under
specific conditions. Any lapse in storage standards can render the blood unusable.
“In 2018, the
Government launched a free blood initiative which ensures that blood is
available free of charge to all patients in public hospitals.
The initiative
aims to provide free blood and blood products to vulnerable groups in public
health institutions.
“It is
therefore important to note that no patient pays for blood in public hospitals
because the blood is paid for by the Government of Zimbabwe.
“Once blood is
dispatched from the NBSZ to healthcare facilities, it is managed by those
institutions and NBSZ does not have direct control over how the blood is
distributed or accessed by patients. However, NBSZ remains committed to working
closely with healthcare providers to ensure transparency and efficiency in the
system,” Ms Marowa added.
She stressed
that the cost patients were being asked to pay was strictly to recover
operational expenses as the organisation did not profit from the blood supply.
However, blood
and blood products remain free for blood donors and some of their immediate
family members as part of the blood components beneficiary policy.
“Under this
policy, blood donors who have given blood 10 times or more, with their last
donation made within the past 12 months, are entitled to free blood for their
biological parents, children, or spouse in the event that they require blood
for transfusion purposes.
“Blood donor’s
generosity not only saves lives but strengthens the foundation of a healthy and
thriving nation,” said Ms Marowa. Herald
