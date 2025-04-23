WANTED MURDERER TAKES OWN LIFE

A Gutu man who was wanted by police for allegedly stealing a firearm at a Matobo mine, fatally shooting a woman who rejected his advances, and raping her companion, has died by suicide.
Lloyd Mutsengi
(50) shot himself in the chest last Thursday at his homestead in Jaravani
Village, under Chief Gutu in Gutu District.
Acting Masvingo
Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, confirmed the
incident to The Mirror, adding that no foul play is suspected.
Police had
earlier posted an appeal on their official X (formerly Twitter) account,
seeking public assistance in locating Mutsengi in connection with charges of
murder, rape, and theft of a firearm.
According to
police reports, Mutsengi allegedly reported for duty at Starlion Mine in
Matobo, Matabeleland South, on Monday while intoxicated and was denied entry.
He then allegedly stole a rifle from a fellow security guard.
On his way out,
he encountered two women and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply
with his demands. When one of the women refused, he allegedly shot her dead and
proceeded to rape the other.
Following the
incident, Mutsengi fled Matobo and returned to his rural home in Gutu, taking
the rifle with him. On Thursday morning, he reportedly met his son at
Mpandawana Growth Point, and the two went home together.
Upon arrival,
Mutsengi asked his son to visit their neighbors to borrow paper for rolling
tobacco. While the son was about 100 meters away, he heard a gunshot. When he
rushed back, he found Mutsengi lying dead in a pool of blood.
Police attended
the scene and confirmed that Mutsengi had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to
the chest. His body was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital for post-mortem.
Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment