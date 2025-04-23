MAN'S HOUSE BURNS TO THE GROUND AS HE PRAYS IN CHURCH

A man from Dema, Mashonaland East Province, was left counting losses after his house was razed down by fire, destroying property worth about US$20 000.
The incident
occurred on Sunday around 4 am while he was attending an all-night prayer
service at his church.
Reports are
that the man, Mr Kudakwashe Danga, discovered the tragedy upon his return from
church and reported the matter to the police.
Zimbabwe
Republic Police deputy police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province,
Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident.
“When he
returned from church, he found his house burnt,” said Assistant Inspector
Denhere.
“The roof had
fallen in, and all the property which was inside the house was burnt to ashes.
A report was made at ZRP Dema, who attended the scene.”
Assistant
Inspector Denhere said no arrests have been made so far, but investigations are
underway.
“This is a sad
development where we cannot rule out foul play,” he said.
“We are
therefore appealing for information which can unearth what transpired.”
Assistant
Inspector Denhere went on to urge the public to use fire sources cautiously to
avoid accidents.
“Of late, we
learnt that some fire break-outs are caused by unmonitored fire sources like
gas stoves, candles and electrical faults,” he said.
“It is against
this backdrop that we encourage the public to use these fire sources with
utmost care to avoid these unfortunate incidents.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment