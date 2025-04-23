MAN'S HOUSE BURNS TO THE GROUND AS HE PRAYS IN CHURCH

A man from Dema, Mashonaland East Province, was left counting losses after his house was razed down by fire, destroying property worth about US$20 000.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 4 am while he was attending an all-night prayer service at his church.

Reports are that the man, Mr Kudakwashe Danga, discovered the tragedy upon his return from church and reported the matter to the police.

Zimbabwe Republic Police deputy police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province, Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident.

“When he returned from church, he found his house burnt,” said Assistant Inspector Denhere.

“The roof had fallen in, and all the property which was inside the house was burnt to ashes. A report was made at ZRP Dema, who attended the scene.”

Assistant Inspector Denhere said no arrests have been made so far, but investigations are underway.

“This is a sad development where we cannot rule out foul play,” he said.

“We are therefore appealing for information which can unearth what transpired.”

Assistant Inspector Denhere went on to urge the public to use fire sources cautiously to avoid accidents.

“Of late, we learnt that some fire break-outs are caused by unmonitored fire sources like gas stoves, candles and electrical faults,” he said.

“It is against this backdrop that we encourage the public to use these fire sources with utmost care to avoid these unfortunate incidents.” Herald