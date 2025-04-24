FALSE RESIDENCY PERMITS : NIGERIAN ARRESTED IN ZIM

A 52-year-old Nigerian national, Kelechi Godwin, has appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court facing four counts of fraud linked to forged spousal documents used to secure Zimbabwean residency permits.
The State
alleged that between 2009 and 2014, Godwin fraudulently submitted letters
claiming to be from his wife, Patience Godwin, to support his spousal residency
applications.
Investigations
later revealed that Patience had been living outside Zimbabwe since 2008.
In a dramatic
twist, the court heard that Godwin went as far as presenting another woman as
his wife during an immigration interview in a bid to bolster his fraudulent
claims.
These actions,
the court heard, misled immigration officials and led to the unlawful issuance
of multiple resident permits, damaging the department’s integrity and
administrative processes.
Godwin was
arrested and brought before the court, where he was granted bail on April 15,
2025.
As part of his
bail conditions, he was ordered to pay US$400, reside at his given address,
avoid any contact with witnesses and report twice weekly at Bulawayo Central
Police Station.
He is scheduled
to return to court on April 30, 2025, as investigations continue. Herald
