FALSE RESIDENCY PERMITS : NIGERIAN ARRESTED IN ZIM

A 52-year-old Nigerian national, Kelechi Godwin, has appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court facing four counts of fraud linked to forged spousal documents used to secure Zimbabwean residency permits.

The State alleged that between 2009 and 2014, Godwin fraudulently submitted letters claiming to be from his wife, Patience Godwin, to support his spousal residency applications.

Investigations later revealed that Patience had been living outside Zimbabwe since 2008.

In a dramatic twist, the court heard that Godwin went as far as presenting another woman as his wife during an immigration interview in a bid to bolster his fraudulent claims.

These actions, the court heard, misled immigration officials and led to the unlawful issuance of multiple resident permits, damaging the department’s integrity and administrative processes.

Godwin was arrested and brought before the court, where he was granted bail on April 15, 2025.

As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to pay US$400, reside at his given address, avoid any contact with witnesses and report twice weekly at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

He is scheduled to return to court on April 30, 2025, as investigations continue. Herald