CHWENGA : ONLY A FEW ENJOYING ZIM INDEPENDENCE



VP Constantino Chiwenga has said the country’s war heroes did not sacrifice life and limb for only a few Zimbabweans to enjoy the fruits of their sweat and blood after independence.

“The sacrifices made by those who gathered here at Monomotapa Hall for the first Zanu congress in 1964 was not to liberate one’s village, one’s province, but the whole of Zimbabwe,” he said.

He was speaking in Gweru during the lighting of the independence torch at Monomotapa Hall (Mtapa Hall).

“We should also remember that in Zimbabwe, everybody fought for the liberation of this country, from mothers who cooked, the chimbwidos and mujibhas (war collaborators) who took the food to fighters and relayed information to freedom fighters (respectively),” Chiwenga said.

“We all fought for the liberation of the country and that should for ever be ingrained in our memories and minds and no one should attempt to rub that off.

“Everybody fought for a brighter future for all Zimbabweans.”

Chiwenga said there was need to think about the future generation.

“Let us strive to build a brighter future for the next generation,” he said

“All of us who are seated here (at Mtapa Hall) are not the alpha and omega. “There are generations to come for which we should guard jealously.”

Mtapa Hall was made a national monument for being the venue of the first Zanu congress in May 1964. Newsday