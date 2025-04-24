STEP-MUM ATTACKS BOY : HE HANGS SELF



A 14-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging on an avocado tree branch in Samanyandwe Village in Mutasa after he was beaten by his step-mother on April 15.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident saying the teenager first had an altercation with his step-sister after she tore her book.

“The dispute allegedly arose after the step-sister tore one of Nenyasha’s books, prompting him to physically discipline her.

“When Nenyasha’s step-mother, Rosemary Zindi, intervened and beat him with open hands, she left him alone at their homestead while she went on to work in the garden. Manica Post