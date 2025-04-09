MUTSVANGWA FIGHTS IN WIFE'S CORNER

Zanu PF factions took their battle to the women’s league in Manicaland province, where the party’s provincial structures were set to elect a new leader for the wing.

Manicaland was expected to hold internal elections for the provincial women’s league boss, with acting chairperson Mercy Sacco locking horns with Dorothy Mabika in a battle to replace Happiness Nyakuedzwa who was fired last year.

It has since emerged that Zanu PF national secretary for Women’s Affairs, Mabel Chinomona, who leads the wing, is in a tussle with her secretary for administration, Monica Mutsvangwa, over their preferred candidates. Chinomona is reportedly rooting for Mabika, while Sacco is Mutsvangwa’s preferred candidate.

According to results released after the elections on Sunday, Mabika won the election with 29 votes to Sacco’s one, although the results were disputed, with the one faction claiming that the elections were postponed.

“The meeting was cancelled, but the other faction continued at an unknown venue. It was then returned to the Manicaland provincial party offices in Mutare and there was no election.

“We were told there were forged signatures to make the election legitimate. There is real fighting in the women’s league; its leader Mabel Chinomona is supporting Dorothy Mabika, while Monica Mutsvangwa is supporting Mercy Sacco.

“So we have seen a situation where the Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has also emerged fighting in his wife’s corner.” Newsday