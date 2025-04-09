MUTSVANGWA FIGHTS IN WIFE'S CORNER

Zanu PF factions took their battle to the women’s league in Manicaland province, where the party’s provincial structures were set to elect a new leader for the wing.
Manicaland was
expected to hold internal elections for the provincial women’s league boss,
with acting chairperson Mercy Sacco locking horns with Dorothy Mabika in a
battle to replace Happiness Nyakuedzwa who was fired last year.
It has since
emerged that Zanu PF national secretary for Women’s Affairs, Mabel Chinomona,
who leads the wing, is in a tussle with her secretary for administration,
Monica Mutsvangwa, over their preferred candidates. Chinomona is reportedly
rooting for Mabika, while Sacco is Mutsvangwa’s preferred candidate.
According to
results released after the elections on Sunday, Mabika won the election with 29
votes to Sacco’s one, although the results were disputed, with the one faction
claiming that the elections were postponed.
“The meeting
was cancelled, but the other faction continued at an unknown venue. It was then
returned to the Manicaland provincial party offices in Mutare and there was no
election.
“We were told
there were forged signatures to make the election legitimate. There is real
fighting in the women’s league; its leader Mabel Chinomona is supporting
Dorothy Mabika, while Monica Mutsvangwa is supporting Mercy Sacco.
“So we have
seen a situation where the Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa
has also emerged fighting in his wife’s corner.” Newsday
