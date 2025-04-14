MURDERER SOBS IN COURT

Double murder convict, Rodney Tongai Jindu stood before a Bulawayo High Court Judge yesterday for re-sentencing and broke down as he received two life sentences.

Jindu committed the callous murders of his two friends in 2017, for which he was initially sentenced to death. However, following President Mnangagwa’s abolition of the death penalty last year, a re-sentencing hearing was mandated. For each murder count, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

His legal representatives, Bob Sansole and Dixon Abraham, conveyed their client’s remorse for the double killings, portraying him as a reformed individual who now dedicated himself to reading the Bible and had turned to religion.

They argued that Jindu had spent his time in prison assisting fellow inmates with literacy. The lawyers suggested that should he be granted a pardon, he would be willing to offer compensation to the families of the deceased.

Representing the State, deputy prosecutor general for the Southern region, Mrs Tariro Rosa Takuva, argued that the accused had committed two murders under severely aggravating circumstances, both of which were premeditated. Mrs Takuva pointed out that the second count involved the murder of Cyprian Kudzurunga during the commission of a robbery.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Nokuthula Moyo stressed that Jindu had committed the offences in aggravating circumstances by fatally shooting his victims. The Judge also noted his apparent lack of compassion and failure to express remorse, highlighted by his not sending emissaries to apologise to the parents of either deceased. She deemed his courtroom apology an afterthought.

Justice Moyo dismissed Jindu’s defence that he was under the influence of drugs when he heartlessly murdered his two friends, stating that he did not deserve to be part of society, having begun a life of crime with such extreme acts. Chronicle