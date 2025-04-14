MURDERER SOBS IN COURT

Double murder convict, Rodney Tongai Jindu stood before a Bulawayo High Court Judge yesterday for re-sentencing and broke down as he received two life sentences.
Jindu committed
the callous murders of his two friends in 2017, for which he was initially
sentenced to death. However, following President Mnangagwa’s abolition of the
death penalty last year, a re-sentencing hearing was mandated. For each murder
count, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.
His legal
representatives, Bob Sansole and Dixon Abraham, conveyed their client’s remorse
for the double killings, portraying him as a reformed individual who now
dedicated himself to reading the Bible and had turned to religion.
They argued
that Jindu had spent his time in prison assisting fellow inmates with literacy.
The lawyers suggested that should he be granted a pardon, he would be willing
to offer compensation to the families of the deceased.
Representing
the State, deputy prosecutor general for the Southern region, Mrs Tariro Rosa
Takuva, argued that the accused had committed two murders under severely
aggravating circumstances, both of which were premeditated. Mrs Takuva pointed
out that the second count involved the murder of Cyprian Kudzurunga during the
commission of a robbery.
In delivering
the sentence, Justice Nokuthula Moyo stressed that Jindu had committed the
offences in aggravating circumstances by fatally shooting his victims. The
Judge also noted his apparent lack of compassion and failure to express
remorse, highlighted by his not sending emissaries to apologise to the parents
of either deceased. She deemed his courtroom apology an afterthought.
Justice Moyo
dismissed Jindu’s defence that he was under the influence of drugs when he
heartlessly murdered his two friends, stating that he did not deserve to be
part of society, having begun a life of crime with such extreme acts. Chronicle
