ANOTHER PUPIL STABBED IN BYO

Police in Bulawayo are investigating another stabbing incident involving learners, two years after the fatal stabbing of a Founders High School student shocked the city.

In the latest incident, a 17-year-old boy from Pumula was stabbed in the buttocks by another 17-year-old following an altercation, police confirmed.

Both are learners at Pumula High School.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said the assault occurred on 9 April 2025 around 2pm.

“The accused person, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Pumula Old, who appeared intoxicated, approached the complainant, also a 17-year-old male juvenile from Pumula North, and pushed him. The complainant retaliated by pushing him back,” she said.

Police said the accused left the scene but later returned with friends. He allegedly grabbed the complainant by the collar but fled when an elderly person intervened.

Assistant Inspector Msebele said the following day, on 10 April 2025 at around 10 am, the complainant was walking home after schools closed with friends when the accused approached him from behind and stabbed him once in the left buttock with a knife before fleeing.

“The complainant sustained a cut on his buttock,” she said.

Police have since urged parents and guardians to counsel children against carrying dangerous weapons, warning that doing so can lead to serious crimes such as attempted murder or murder.

The latest attack comes just over a year after Wayne Ndlovu, a 16-year-old Form Four pupil at Founders High School, was fatally stabbed in the neck during a gang-related fight near the school in February 2023.

Ndlovu’s death sparked national outrage and renewed calls for action to tackle school violence in Zimbabwe. The accused in that case, a 17-year-old pupil from Hamilton High School, was later charged with murder. CITE