NRZ LOCOMOTIVE GOES UP IN FLAMES

A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train, en route to Zambia with a consignment of coal, caught fire yesterday following the explosion of its locomotive fuel tanks. The incident occurred between Kalala and Matetsi sidings in the Hwange District of Matabeleland North province.
According to
the parastatal’s communications officer, Mr Andrew Kunambura, there were no
human casualties and the cargo itself was unaffected by the blaze.
Upon receiving
news of the fire, rescue teams from the Hwange Local Board responded
immediately, while their colleagues from Victoria Falls and Bulawayo were
placed on high alert.
Mr Kunambura
stated that the financial loss incurred by the parastatal was yet to be
ascertained, as investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.
“A National
Railways of Zimbabwe locomotive suffered some damages after it caught fire this
afternoon while transporting export coal to Zambia. Our crews managed to escape
unhurt. The incident took place between Kalala and Matetsi sidings, when the
locomotive’s fuel tanks exploded. The load was not affected.
“A rescue train
with crews was quickly sent to the site and they managed to extinguish the
fire. Investigations are already underway to establish the cause of the fire
and the amount of damage to the locomotive. Further updates will be given as
more information is availed,” said Mr Kunambura. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment