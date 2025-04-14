NRZ LOCOMOTIVE GOES UP IN FLAMES



A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train, en route to Zambia with a consignment of coal, caught fire yesterday following the explosion of its locomotive fuel tanks. The incident occurred between Kalala and Matetsi sidings in the Hwange District of Matabeleland North province.

According to the parastatal’s communications officer, Mr Andrew Kunambura, there were no human casualties and the cargo itself was unaffected by the blaze.

Upon receiving news of the fire, rescue teams from the Hwange Local Board responded immediately, while their colleagues from Victoria Falls and Bulawayo were placed on high alert.

Mr Kunambura stated that the financial loss incurred by the parastatal was yet to be ascertained, as investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.

“A National Railways of Zimbabwe locomotive suffered some damages after it caught fire this afternoon while transporting export coal to Zambia. Our crews managed to escape unhurt. The incident took place between Kalala and Matetsi sidings, when the locomotive’s fuel tanks exploded. The load was not affected.

“A rescue train with crews was quickly sent to the site and they managed to extinguish the fire. Investigations are already underway to establish the cause of the fire and the amount of damage to the locomotive. Further updates will be given as more information is availed,” said Mr Kunambura. Chronicle