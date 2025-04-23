PARADZA BOUNCES BACK AT ZACC

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) saw eight commissioners being sworn in by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare this Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony also saw six commissioners of the Defence Forces Service Commission taking oath of office.

President Mnangagwa has fully constituted the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) after swearing-in eight commissioners.

The development gives impetus to the commission’s fight against corruption.

“In terms of our constitution, ZACC is supposed to be constituted, we must have a chairman and eight other commissioners. So from the beginning of the year we did not have the commission, the commission was not fully constituted.

“So what we witnessed today is the President appointing eight commissioners so that we have a full complement of our commission so that it can carry out its mandate fully.

“Work now begins. We only had the chairperson, now the chairperson can now work with a full complement of his commission, constitute his committees and the work is now going to begin,” the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi said.

Six Commissioners for the Defence Forces Service Commission also took oath of office, with the Minister Ziyambi explaining their role.

“We also had the swearing-in of the defence service commission and the constitution stipulates that we must have six commissioners plus the chairperson who is the chairman of the Public Service Commission.

“Basically the defence service commission’s role is the employer. So they assist on employment matters and hence you will notice that the chairman of the defence service commission is also the chairman of Public Service Commission, is the chairman of police service commission, is the chairman of prison service commission. So the role is to look into the welfare of members of the defence forces, their recruitment, and assist in welfare matters,” Honourable Ziyambi said.

ZACC Chairperson Mr Michael Reza said the fully constituted commission is set to propel the fight against corruption.

“The fight against corruption is now going to gather more pace. Up to now, I have been working alone without the support of commissioners. We have been able to do well, but now that I have the full complement of commissioners, I have faith that we are going to do even better than what we did,” he said.

“You are all aware of our first quarter report where we stated that we exceeded our targets. Indeed, we did exceed our target, so we want to use that as a stepping stone now that we are fully complemented. Also, there are certain things that I could not do on my own without the commission. Now that the commission is there, that is what we are going to do. For example, filling senior positions is something that I could not do on my own. And now that we have a full complement of commissioners, that is what we are going to do. And from here, we are going straight to the office. You called me from a meeting, an impromptu meeting I was holding with commissioners, that now that you have been sworn in, work has started.”

The new ZACC commissioners include former legislator Kindness Paradza, Shelton Dube, Chido Madiwa, Betty Wenjere, Patrick Tendai Mukorera, Osbon Matunja, Meme Rumbidzai Zvimba and former legislator Zalera Makari.

Commissioners for the Defence Forces Service Commission include Patricia Bwerifona, Okay Mabhena, Peddie Mugoba, Chipo Rose Mahere, Mevis Gonde and Charles Cleophas Murongazvombo. zbc