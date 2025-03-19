ZIM HIT BY TRANSFORMERS SHORTAGE

The country is facing a shortage of 6 000 transformers that have been lost mainly due to vandalism, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo told the National Assembly today.
He was
responding to a question by Murehwa South legislator, Cde Noah Mangondo during
the weekly question and answer session.
Cde Mangondo
wanted to know the Government’s policy regarding replacing damaged or
vandalised electricity transmission infrastructure, especially for schools and
health institutions, some of which have gone for months without electricity.
“The main
problem we are facing is vandalism of infrastructure and as we speak, 6 000
transformers were stolen countrywide. We have no capacity locally to produce
enough to replace them timeously.
“For the wooden
poles, the policy we now have is that we replace them with concrete ones which
are more durable,” Minister Moyo said.
The Government
has since amended the law to impose a mandatory 10-year jail term on
electricity infrastructure vandals. Herald
