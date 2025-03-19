COPS SHOOT SIX ROBBERS DEAD

Six armed robbers were shot dead yesterday in a shoot-out with detectives near the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls toll gate.

The robbers resisted orders from the detectives and started firing at the officers leading to a shootout, according to the police.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reiterated that there was no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates in the country.

He said any form of confrontation by criminals will be responded to with appropriate force.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shoot-out incident with six armed robbery suspects along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls tollgate on March 18, 2025 between 2am and 4am,” said Comm Nyathi.

“The suspects were reported to have spent the whole day monitoring and drinking beer in the complainant’s Young Money General’s Dealer Shop, Insiza.

“They later pounced on the two complainants while armed with pistols, knives and axes.

“The suspects went on to tie the hands of the complainants with electric cables before covering their faces with blankets.

“They demanded gold and cash. The suspects ransacked the whole shop and took away an unknown amount of cash, groceries, a 48 volts lithium battery, inverter, amplifier, a nine kilogrammes gas tank and cell phones.

“They loaded the loot into their getaway silver Honda Fit vehicle, registration (AEY 4843). and fled.

“One of the complainants alerted their employer who quickly reported it to the Police.”

He added: “A check along Victoria Falls Road spotted the Honda Fit vehicle as it was moving towards the toll gate.

“Detectives ordered the suspects to stop and they resisted. The suspects went on to hit the boom gate at the toll gate.

“They were arrested and taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals where they all unfortunately passed on.

“The police recovered two pistols with four live rounds, two gas operated pistols, two knives and an axe.

“Some of the property stolen from the complainants, which include groceries, lithium battery and inverter, nine gas tank and an amplifier were recovered from the vehicle,” said Comm Nyathi. H Metro