WIDESPREAD SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT UNIVERSITIES UNDER PROBE



To tackle the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in higher and tertiary education institutions, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has initiated a sweeping investigation into the matter, unveiled through General Notice 134 of 2025 on Friday.

Chairperson of the commission Mrs Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe called on survivors and witnesses to contribute their accounts and evidence, stressing the ZGC’s statutory obligation to safeguard gender equality and victims of abuse under Section 5 of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act.

“Further to the above notice, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any acts of sexual harassment and abuse in tertiary institutions and institutions of higher learning to present to the commission written complaints, witnesses’ statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation,” reads the notice.

“Oral hearings will commence thereafter on dates to be advised by the commission.”

The investigation follows growing reports of sexual harassment in universities and colleges, where students and female staff members have accused lecturers and administrators of demanding sexual favours in exchange for academic or professional advancement. In recent years, studies and advocacy groups have highlighted systemic abuse in higher learning institutions, with many victims fearing to come forward due to threats, intimidation and lack of proper reporting mechanisms.

The ZGC has the legal authority to investigate sexual harassment under the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act and the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The commission is tasked with monitoring gender equality and equity in workplaces, institutions and public spaces.

It is also responsible for investigating violations of gender rights, including cases of sexual harassment and gender-based violence, and making recommendations for policy reforms and legal action.

In carrying out its investigations, the ZGC has the power to receive complaints from victims of sexual harassment in workplaces, tertiary institutions and public or private organisations. It can also summon individuals and institutions to appear before it for questioning and demand documents, records and any other evidence related to the reported cases, and conduct public hearings to gather testimonies.

The commission has the authority to refer cases to law-enforcement agencies, such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), for prosecution.

If institutions fail to act on its recommendations, the ZGC can publicly expose offenders through reports, push for legal action against those found guilty and advise Parliament and Government agencies on necessary legislative and policy changes to strengthen protection against sexual harassment. Sunday Mail