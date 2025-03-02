WIDESPREAD SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT UNIVERSITIES UNDER PROBE

To tackle the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in higher and tertiary education institutions, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has initiated a sweeping investigation into the matter, unveiled through General Notice 134 of 2025 on Friday.
Chairperson of
the commission Mrs Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe called on survivors and
witnesses to contribute their accounts and evidence, stressing the ZGC’s
statutory obligation to safeguard gender equality and victims of abuse under
Section 5 of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act.
“Further to the
above notice, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any
acts of sexual harassment and abuse in tertiary institutions and institutions
of higher learning to present to the commission written complaints, witnesses’
statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in
the investigation,” reads the notice.
“Oral hearings
will commence thereafter on dates to be advised by the commission.”
After reviewing
the submissions, the commission will hold oral hearings on dates that will be
announced.
The
investigation follows growing reports of sexual harassment in universities and
colleges, where students and female staff members have accused lecturers and
administrators of demanding sexual favours in exchange for academic or
professional advancement. In recent years, studies and advocacy groups have
highlighted systemic abuse in higher learning institutions, with many victims
fearing to come forward due to threats, intimidation and lack of proper
reporting mechanisms.
The ZGC has the
legal authority to investigate sexual harassment under the Zimbabwe Gender
Commission Act and the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
The commission
is tasked with monitoring gender equality and equity in workplaces,
institutions and public spaces.
It is also
responsible for investigating violations of gender rights, including cases of
sexual harassment and gender-based violence, and making recommendations for
policy reforms and legal action.
In carrying out
its investigations, the ZGC has the power to receive complaints from victims of
sexual harassment in workplaces, tertiary institutions and public or private
organisations. It can also summon individuals and institutions to appear before
it for questioning and demand documents, records and any other evidence related
to the reported cases, and conduct public hearings to gather testimonies.
The commission
has the authority to refer cases to law-enforcement agencies, such as the
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the National Prosecuting Authority of
Zimbabwe (NPAZ), for prosecution.
If institutions
fail to act on its recommendations, the ZGC can publicly expose offenders
through reports, push for legal action against those found guilty and advise
Parliament and Government agencies on necessary legislative and policy changes
to strengthen protection against sexual harassment. Sunday Mail
