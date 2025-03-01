MUTUMBUKA CASE : TWO WITNESSES IN NO SHOW AGAIN

The trial of two suspects in the fraudulent sale of Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka’s mansion in Chispite failed to continue on Wednesday this week after two witnesses failed to turn up again.
The case was
postponed on February 24, 2025 after the defence indicated that it had last
witness who was coming to testify. The witness Mavis Raphael Kangai stays in
Buhera, according to court records. Magistrate Ethel Chichera had given this
week as the last chance for the witness to present herself in court.
One of the
contentions in court is that Ngome doesn’t exist.
The court had
concluded that Ngome is a fictitious character that does not exist, and defence
is out to prove that he exists because the investigating officer met his wife
when he subpoenaed him.
After applying
for a postponement last week to allow the two witnesses to come, the defence
told the magistrate that Ngome’s mother and his wife refused to come to
testify.
Now the defence
want to make an application to bring in a new witness. Enock Nengomasha of Zuze
Law Chambers confirmed that they are going to bring in investigating officer,
Tafadzwa Marashe. Marashe has already testified as a State witness.
“Yes, that
depends on the court. As defence lawyers we are going to make an application
for him to come and testify as a defence witness. I am representing Tatenda
Wakatama and I have already finished presenting my defence. John Mugogo of
Mugogo Attorneys is representing Prosper Biziweki, so they are the ones who
brought Ngome’s case which needs to be proved,” said Nengomasha.
In his last
appearance as State witness, Marashe told the court that although Prosper
Biziweck and Tatenda Wakatama (who are accused of forging title deeds to the
property) were not mentioned in the agreement of sale, they all played a part
in prejudicing Mutumbuka of his US$600,000 Chisipite house.
Magistrate
Chichera postponed the case to March 4, 2025. Masvingo Mirror
