MUTUMBUKA CASE : TWO WITNESSES IN NO SHOW AGAIN

The trial of two suspects in the fraudulent sale of Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka’s mansion in Chispite failed to continue on Wednesday this week after two witnesses failed to turn up again.

The case was postponed on February 24, 2025 after the defence indicated that it had last witness who was coming to testify. The witness Mavis Raphael Kangai stays in Buhera, according to court records. Magistrate Ethel Chichera had given this week as the last chance for the witness to present herself in court.

One of the contentions in court is that Ngome doesn’t exist.

The court had concluded that Ngome is a fictitious character that does not exist, and defence is out to prove that he exists because the investigating officer met his wife when he subpoenaed him.

After applying for a postponement last week to allow the two witnesses to come, the defence told the magistrate that Ngome’s mother and his wife refused to come to testify.

Now the defence want to make an application to bring in a new witness. Enock Nengomasha of Zuze Law Chambers confirmed that they are going to bring in investigating officer, Tafadzwa Marashe. Marashe has already testified as a State witness.

“Yes, that depends on the court. As defence lawyers we are going to make an application for him to come and testify as a defence witness. I am representing Tatenda Wakatama and I have already finished presenting my defence. John Mugogo of Mugogo Attorneys is representing Prosper Biziweki, so they are the ones who brought Ngome’s case which needs to be proved,” said Nengomasha.

In his last appearance as State witness, Marashe told the court that although Prosper Biziweck and Tatenda Wakatama (who are accused of forging title deeds to the property) were not mentioned in the agreement of sale, they all played a part in prejudicing Mutumbuka of his US$600,000 Chisipite house.

Magistrate Chichera postponed the case to March 4, 2025. Masvingo Mirror