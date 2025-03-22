UZ STRIKE LOOMS

Public Service and Labour minister Edgar Moyo intervened Friday to avert a salary strike by University of Zimbabwe lecturers.

The lecturers had threatened tools Monday to push for a salary review.

UZ authorities had filed a Show Cause Order after it failed to meet lecturers' salary demands, and Moyo granted the order.

Association of University Teachers secretary-general Borncase Mwakorera described the move as "a temporary setback", adding that his members will meet Monday for a way forward.

“It’s just a temporary setback but will be meeting our members on Monday for the way forward. Who knows, they may resolve to go ahead with the strike, ” said Mwakorera.

Lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe had resolved to down tools next Monday after management failed to review their salaries for the last seven years

The university educators who fall under the Association of University Teachers (AUT) are demanding that their salaries be raised to the pre-October 2018 level of US$2 500 per month.

Currently, lecturers earn an average of US$300 per month plus a pitiable local currency component that translates to less than US$200. Newsday