UZ STRIKE LOOMS

Public Service and Labour minister Edgar Moyo intervened Friday to avert a salary strike by University of Zimbabwe lecturers.
The lecturers
had threatened tools Monday to push for a salary review.
UZ authorities
had filed a Show Cause Order after it failed to meet lecturers' salary demands, and Moyo granted the order.
Association of
University Teachers secretary-general Borncase Mwakorera described the move as
"a temporary setback", adding that his members will meet Monday for a
way forward.
“It’s just a
temporary setback but will be meeting our members on Monday for the way
forward. Who knows, they may resolve to go ahead with the strike, ” said
Mwakorera.
Lecturers at
the University of Zimbabwe had resolved to down tools next Monday after
management failed to review their
salaries for the last seven years
The university
educators who fall under the Association of University Teachers (AUT) are
demanding that their salaries be raised to the pre-October 2018 level of US$2
500 per month.
Currently,
lecturers earn an average of US$300 per month plus a pitiable local currency
component that translates to less than US$200. Newsday
