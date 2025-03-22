MUTUMBUKA TITLE DEEDS : FORGER CONVICTED

Harare magistrate, Ethel Sichera has convicted Prosper Biziweki (48) for forging title deeds to Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka’s US$600 000 Chisipite house which was fraudulently sold in June 2021.

Sichera who immediately revoked Biziweki’s bail lambasted Police for leaving out several key suspects who should have been arrested. She concluded that the forgery and illegal sale of the house was done by a syndicate and most of the syndicate members were turned by Police into State witnesses.

The ruling on Biziweki was delivered at Rotten Row Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Sichera however, acquitted Tatenda Wakatama (44) who was jointly charged together with Biziweki. She said that Wakatama who flighted an advert for the sale of the house could not be found guilty of an offence when a person like Laina Mlambo who stole Dr Mutumbuka’s title deeds from the Deeds Office where she worked as a supervisor was brought in as a State witness by the Investigating Officer Tafadzwa Marashe

Police could not account for Jonah Ngome who sold Dr Mutumbuka’s house and in whose name the title deed was forged even though Ngome went through a registered law firm and lawyer for conveyance. The magistrate’s conclusion was that there is a possibility that Ngome doesn’t exist.

Mlambo pulled out the title deed and gave it to her boyfriend Biziweki.

Also key in the syndicate, according to the magistrate is the late Harrison Marange who bought Dr Mutumbuka’s house for just US$40 000. Marange who died on Sunday was also not arrested by the Police.

At one time last week, the defence even asked Marashe they key State witness to become one of their witnesses.

Biziweki was locked up after the ruling and sentence is likely to take place on Monday after mitigation. Biziweki looked lost as his bail was revoked and Prison guards showed him the way to the back of the court and to Chikuribi Prison.

Wakatama could not hide his joy after the ruling, chatting and telling his story to anyone who cared to listen.

The case has been a painful journey for Dr Mutumbuka who was evicted from his house after it was illegally sold. Court battles raged on for almost four years until he regained his residence last year after spending a fortune on lawyers. After winning back the house Marange destroyed property at the residence before being evicted out.

Seven State witnesses were called to testify in the State case including lawyer Kenias Mutyasira of Mubangwa and Partners who drafted the agreement of sale. Other key witnesses were the investigating officers and a senior official from the Deeds Office.

It is the State case that Mlambo on June 22, 2021, connived with her boyfriend, Wakatama and two others Prosper Biziweki and Jonah Ngome who is still at large to forge Mutumbuka’s title deed 4480/88. Masvingo Mirror