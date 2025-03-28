SMUGGLER NABBED AT ACCIDENT SCENE

Luck ran out of a suspected second-hand clothes smuggler after the vehicle he was using to transport the contraband was involved in a road accident, prompting the police to pounce on him.

Oliver Shanyurai (53), of Vengere, Rusape had entered Zimbabwe via the Sheba illegal entry point with a vehicle containing 35 bales of second hand bales.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the arrest of Shanyurai on charges of violating the Customs Excise Act, which criminalises failure to account for goods that should be accounted for.

“On March 23, at around 6am, and at Mapara Village under Chief Mutasa, the national anti-smuggling team arrested Oliver Shanyurai, of NE39, Vengere Rusape for contravening Section 174 (1)(a) of the Customs Excise Act (Failure to account for goods that are supposed to be accounted for), and recovered a Nissan Caravan vehicle (Registration Number ADS6781) silver in colour, loaded with about 35 bales of second hand clothes.

“At around 4am, Shanyurai was coming from Mozambique through Sheba illegal entry point, and used the Mapara Road, which links with the Mutare –Juliasdale Road at Mapara Turnoff. Upon reaching Chitafa homestead curve, Shanyirai lost control of the motor vehicle, and it overturned.

“An informer spotted the motor vehicle that had landed on its back and observed that it was loaded with bales of second-hand clothes. The informer tipped-off the national anti-smuggling team and ZRP Penhalonga.

“On the same day at around 9.55am, ZRP Penhalonga deployed a team to react to the supplied information. Upon reaching Mutsikwi Shopping Centre, the police met the national anti-smuggling team, escorting the accused person to Mutare. The accused person sustained left leg and left hand injuries during the accident,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

In an unrelated case, Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said a Mozambique national was at the weekend arrested after he illegally crossed into Zimbabwe with two bales of second hand clothes.

“On March 22, at around 7pm, and at Rimai area, Rafeal Orlando (33), of Mozambique was arrested for smuggling. A team of police officers intercepted Orlando, who was carrying 2x90kgs sacks of second hand clothes.

“He was interviewed, and revealed that he had no legal documents, and had illegally crossed the border with the second hand clothes from Mozambique into Zimbabwe. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Mutare Central Station. The second hand clothes were seized by ZIMRA Mutare,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post