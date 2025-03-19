SEVEN PEOPLE KILLED IN HRE CRASH

Seven people died early this morning while eight others were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in was hit by a haulage truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Dzivarasekwa turn-off early this morning.

After the kombi was hit by the truck, it also collided with a Nissan UD truck.

Police said the kombi failed to give way at a traffic-lights controlled intersection near Thuli Service Station, resulting in the collision.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said they will release more details soon.

The area where the accident occurred, commonly known as Pamagetsi, has become a black spot due to recurring fatal road accidents. Herald