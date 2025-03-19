SEVEN PEOPLE KILLED IN HRE CRASH

Seven people died early this morning while eight others were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in was hit by a haulage truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Dzivarasekwa turn-off early this morning.
After the kombi
was hit by the truck, it also collided with a Nissan UD truck.
Police said the
kombi failed to give way at a traffic-lights controlled intersection near Thuli
Service Station, resulting in the collision.
National police
spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said they
will release more details soon.
The area where
the accident occurred, commonly known as Pamagetsi, has become a black spot due
to recurring fatal road accidents. Herald
