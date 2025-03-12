SACKED MWARUWARI GETS US$600K

Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari is set to receive US$600000 for his unfair dismissal from Ngezi Platinum two years ago.

Fifa ordered the platinum miners to pay the former star after he sent his case to the Fifa tribunal to be heard.

This follows another award to Bongani Mafu of US$200000 last year.

Mwaruwari was head coach and lasted 13 matches with Mafu his assistant.

Fifa issued a statement on the award and communicated with Ngezi Platinum directly on the two organisations’ portal.

Contacted for comment on Wednesday evening, Mwaruwari refused to entertain the media.

“I have no comment,” said Mwaruwari with a polite voice.

Meanwhile Mafu is yet to get his US$200 000 awarded last year.

“The club appealed against the award. We will wait to see what comes off their appeal,” said Mafu.

Ngezi are believed to have used a South African ĺaw firm to fight Mafu.

Ngezi could not be reached on Wednesday night. Chronicle