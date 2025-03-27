MUNICIPAL COPS TO GET ARRESTING POWERS

Municipal police across the country will soon be granted arresting powers once amendments to the Urban Councils Act are finalised.
The move is
aimed at strengthening local governance and addressing by-laws violations,
including illegal street vending.
The
announcement was made by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel
Garwe during a press conference at the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) chambers
yesterday.
He also
reiterated President Mnangagwa’s directive for municipal police to treat
vendors with dignity and refrain from harassing them.
“As we speak,
we are amending the Urban Councils Act to grant municipal police arresting
powers.
However, for
now, they will continue working closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police
(ZRP), who are mandated to enforce law and order,” said Minister Garwe.
He added that
President Mnangagwa had directed his ministry to work with councils to build
market stalls and decent vending spaces as a matter of urgency.
“Our role is to
provide suitable locations for vendors to operate from. His Excellency,
President Mnangagwa yesterday (Wednesday) directed us to expedite the process
of identifying and developing infrastructure that ensures a dignified working
environment for vendors,” said Minister Garwe. He however, stressed that night
vending is illegal and should not be permitted by councils. Addressing mayors
and town clerks at a diplomatic protocol and etiquette training workshop, he
ordered an immediate stop to night vending activities.
“Our
Constitution does not have provisions for night vending. As Government we have
noted many ills that come with night vending which include drug and substance
abuse as the drugs are sold at night and as such councils should stop forthwith
night vending,” said Minister Garwe.
He said
councils do not have sanitary facilities for night vending resulting in vendors
relieving themselves in alleys and other dark corners thereby increasing the
risk of diseases outbreak.
Earlier in the
day, Minister Garwe visited the Bulawayo Fire Station, where he commended the
partnership between BCC’s fire department and the UK-based fire and rescue
team, Operation Florian.
He lauded the
Florian team for providing firefighting equipment, time and expertise to train
local firefighters.
“Zimbabwe is
building its firefighting capacity to global standards and to have a team from
the UK coming to assist us in training our firemen is something we treasure as
a country,” said Minister Garwe.
Accompanied by
his deputy, Albert Mavhunga, Minister Garwe highlighted that the Civil
Protection Department under his ministry is responsible for managing all
disasters, including fires.
BCC chamber
secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou, informed Minister Garwe that the station is
training firefighters from 21 other local authorities.
Minister Garwe
was also shown four Red Lions fire tenders acquired from Belarus through
devolution funds, three of which are earmarked for Tsholotsho, Binga, and
Matobo rural district councils.
These tenders
will be delivered once training is completed next month.
Minister Garwe
also held three meetings at the BCC chambers, engaging separately with the
business community, city councillors and management, before meeting both groups
together to address the budget impasse.
He stressed
that no council can function without an approved budget as it negatively
impacts service delivery.
Minister Garwe
urged BCC to cultivate a culture of extensive stakeholder consultations to
ensure the city’s prosperity.
“The business
community raised several concerns affecting budget approval, and the local
authority also outlined its challenges. We facilitated discussions to address
these issues and aim to approve the budget today,” he said.
Minister Garwe
further announced the formation of a team of financial specialists, including
representatives from the business community, residents, Bulawayo City Council’s
finance director, and finance experts from his ministry, to ensure a
collaborative approach in resolving budgetary matters. Chronicle
