MUNICIPAL COPS TO GET ARRESTING POWERS

Municipal police across the country will soon be granted arresting powers once amendments to the Urban Councils Act are finalised.

The move is aimed at strengthening local governance and addressing by-laws violations, including illegal street vending.

The announcement was made by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe during a press conference at the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) chambers yesterday.

He also reiterated President Mnangagwa’s directive for municipal police to treat vendors with dignity and refrain from harassing them.

“As we speak, we are amending the Urban Councils Act to grant municipal police arresting powers.

However, for now, they will continue working closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), who are mandated to enforce law and order,” said Minister Garwe.

He added that President Mnangagwa had directed his ministry to work with councils to build market stalls and decent vending spaces as a matter of urgency.

“Our role is to provide suitable locations for vendors to operate from. His Excellency, President Mnangagwa yesterday (Wednesday) directed us to expedite the process of identifying and developing infrastructure that ensures a dignified working environment for vendors,” said Minister Garwe. He however, stressed that night vending is illegal and should not be permitted by councils. Addressing mayors and town clerks at a diplomatic protocol and etiquette training workshop, he ordered an immediate stop to night vending activities.

“Our Constitution does not have provisions for night vending. As Government we have noted many ills that come with night vending which include drug and substance abuse as the drugs are sold at night and as such councils should stop forthwith night vending,” said Minister Garwe.

He said councils do not have sanitary facilities for night vending resulting in vendors relieving themselves in alleys and other dark corners thereby increasing the risk of diseases outbreak.

Earlier in the day, Minister Garwe visited the Bulawayo Fire Station, where he commended the partnership between BCC’s fire department and the UK-based fire and rescue team, Operation Florian.

He lauded the Florian team for providing firefighting equipment, time and expertise to train local firefighters.

“Zimbabwe is building its firefighting capacity to global standards and to have a team from the UK coming to assist us in training our firemen is something we treasure as a country,” said Minister Garwe.

Accompanied by his deputy, Albert Mavhunga, Minister Garwe highlighted that the Civil Protection Department under his ministry is responsible for managing all disasters, including fires.

BCC chamber secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou, informed Minister Garwe that the station is training firefighters from 21 other local authorities.

Minister Garwe was also shown four Red Lions fire tenders acquired from Belarus through devolution funds, three of which are earmarked for Tsholotsho, Binga, and Matobo rural district councils.

These tenders will be delivered once training is completed next month.

Minister Garwe also held three meetings at the BCC chambers, engaging separately with the business community, city councillors and management, before meeting both groups together to address the budget impasse.

He stressed that no council can function without an approved budget as it negatively impacts service delivery.

Minister Garwe urged BCC to cultivate a culture of extensive stakeholder consultations to ensure the city’s prosperity.

“The business community raised several concerns affecting budget approval, and the local authority also outlined its challenges. We facilitated discussions to address these issues and aim to approve the budget today,” he said.

Minister Garwe further announced the formation of a team of financial specialists, including representatives from the business community, residents, Bulawayo City Council’s finance director, and finance experts from his ministry, to ensure a collaborative approach in resolving budgetary matters. Chronicle