ED : I WILL NOT TOLERATE CHAOS

Zimbabweans should continue to carry out their duties and ignore calls by some “chameleon-like” persons threatening to cause chaos in the country as that will be thwarted by the State security that will be deployed to protect property and citizens, President Mnangagwa has said.

He described those calling for protests as retrogressive individuals who were pursuing delusional ambitions.

President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu-PF’s First Secretary, said this yesterday while addressing the 125th Central Committee meeting held at the party headquarters in Harare.

The Central Committee meeting is held every three months in line with the party constitution.

“To be a leader in our revolutionary mass Party, Zanu-PF is never an entitlement or a right. We must remain anchored on the commitment to wholeheartedly serve the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe. It is most unfortunate that a retrogressive trend has emerged, with some members of our Party, showing their ‘chameleon-like’ characters as willing accessories to our detractors for the purpose of desecrating our rich revolutionary heritage. Pasi navo,” said President Mnangagwa to a rousing applause.

“Forty-five years after we defeated the retrogressive spirit of individualism and the Rhodesian settler regime, it is a shame that a small clique of individuals, are pursuing delusional ambitions and selfish interests. Their actions are an affront to the Party’s principles and grossly taint our country’s image, as well as the gains of our liberation struggle. These rogue opportunists will soon meet their fate. The Party and our peace-loving nation, are commended for bravely standing firm against such treasonous acts of indiscipline. People are called upon to go about their business as usual. Our state security infrastructure is in place to protect property and the safety of all Zimbabweans, from Plumtree to Mutare, Chirundu to Beitbridge,” said President Mnangagwa.

He congratulated the party for winning in local authority by-elections held in Mashonaland West province and urged members to redouble their efforts in the forthcoming by-elections in Gutu East and Glen View South polls.

Gutu East constituency became vacant after Zanu-PF recalled the incumbent Benjamin Ganyiwa for indiscipline while Glen View South constituency was declared vacant following the death of CCC legislator, Mr Gradmore Hakata.

“Our focus now shifts to winning Gutu East Constituency and Glen View South Constituency, here in Harare Province, where the youthful Comrade Tsitsi Tawomhera is our candidate,” said President Mnangagwa. Herald