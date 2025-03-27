ED : I WILL NOT TOLERATE CHAOS

Zimbabweans should continue to carry out their duties and ignore calls by some “chameleon-like” persons threatening to cause chaos in the country as that will be thwarted by the State security that will be deployed to protect property and citizens, President Mnangagwa has said.
He described
those calling for protests as retrogressive individuals who were pursuing
delusional ambitions.
President
Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu-PF’s First Secretary, said this yesterday while
addressing the 125th Central Committee meeting held at the party headquarters
in Harare.
The Central
Committee meeting is held every three months in line with the party
constitution.
“To be a leader
in our revolutionary mass Party, Zanu-PF is never an entitlement or a right. We
must remain anchored on the commitment to wholeheartedly serve the people of
our great motherland, Zimbabwe. It is most unfortunate that a retrogressive
trend has emerged, with some members of our Party, showing their
‘chameleon-like’ characters as willing accessories to our detractors for the
purpose of desecrating our rich revolutionary heritage. Pasi navo,” said
President Mnangagwa to a rousing applause.
“Forty-five
years after we defeated the retrogressive spirit of individualism and the
Rhodesian settler regime, it is a shame that a small clique of individuals, are
pursuing delusional ambitions and selfish interests. Their actions are an
affront to the Party’s principles and grossly taint our country’s image, as
well as the gains of our liberation struggle. These rogue opportunists will
soon meet their fate. The Party and our peace-loving nation, are commended for
bravely standing firm against such treasonous acts of indiscipline. People are
called upon to go about their business as usual. Our state security
infrastructure is in place to protect property and the safety of all
Zimbabweans, from Plumtree to Mutare, Chirundu to Beitbridge,” said President Mnangagwa.
He
congratulated the party for winning in local authority by-elections held in
Mashonaland West province and urged members to redouble their efforts in the
forthcoming by-elections in Gutu East and Glen View South polls.
Gutu East
constituency became vacant after Zanu-PF recalled the incumbent Benjamin
Ganyiwa for indiscipline while Glen View South constituency was declared vacant
following the death of CCC legislator, Mr Gradmore Hakata.
“Our focus now
shifts to winning Gutu East Constituency and Glen View South Constituency, here
in Harare Province, where the youthful Comrade Tsitsi Tawomhera is our
candidate,” said President Mnangagwa. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment