MORTUARY ATTENDANTS SEEKING BRIBES

The Anti-Corruption Commission of Southern Africa Trust (ACT-SA) is accusing Kwekwe General Hospital attendants of allegedly demanding bribes from mourning families to expedite the clearance of their deceased relatives from the mortuary.

A statement released by ACT-SA director Obert Chinhamo on Thursday alleged that the attendants are soliciting bribes on behalf of doctors to have the paperwork process expedited.

The hospital’s Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Bruce Mhondiwa rubbished the claims. Mhondiwa, however urged anyone who has paid the monies to report to the Police and the hospital.

Chinhamo also said that there is a possibility that the said doctors might not be aware that their names are being soiled by some corrupt personnel at the hospital’s mortuary.

“ACT-SA has received with concern unfortunate developments at Kwekwe General Hospital in which mourners face difficulties to retrieve bodies of their ones from the mortuary for burial before certain payments are allegedly made to some officials at the mortuary.

“It is alleged that these officials at the mortuary solicit money, which they say is for doctors to enable them to sign certain documents before the bodies can be retrieved from the mortuary for burial. The fact that the monies paid are not receipted, raises suspicion of corruption,” reads part of the statement.

“It’s actually a surprise to me because normally burial orders are for free. Doctors normally write burial orders every morning. I haven’t received any complaints. Normally we complaints raised at the hospital and it is protocol in the Ministry of Health and Childcare to investigate the complaints and redress the problems and the complaints within seven days.

“I urge the community if they are facing challenges at our mortuary to contact the Medical Superintendent over the challenges. We say no to corruption, we don’t want corruption. No one is supposed to pay for that, there is no fee for that. It’s for free. Please let them come out so that we help them,” he said. Masvingo Mirror