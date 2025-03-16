CHIEF ATTACKS ENGLISH SPEAKING MINISTERS

Chief Nyakunhuwa born Oswell Maguta recently raised concern over speeches delivered in English during public events especially in rural areas saying it was becoming a barrier to audiences who do not understand the language.

Speaking during the official opening of the Zaka Community Seed Bank in ward 17 on Wednesday, Nyakunhuwa said villagers should be addressed using local languages for them to get the message.

“I want to thank all implementing partners who have partnered with our government to bring development in my area which is a commendable but I am requesting that next time when you prepare speeches, please consider the people whom you are addressing because they will not get anything from what you would have said,” said Chief Nyakunhuwa.

Nyakunhuwa requested for interpreters in scenarios where the presenters might not be familiar with the local language of the area.

“It is better to have an interpreter when using English or other languages which is not common in that area especially here in my area I recommend you use Shona for the benefit of all,” said Chief Nyakunhuwa.

Chief Nyakunhuwa applauded the Minister of Environment Climate and Wildlife for the effort she made to attend the event saying other ministers do not come when expected.

“I want to thank you all for coming, especially our honourable Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni for coming here herself. We are tired of preparing tirelessly for ministers who do not show up and send their deputies or Permanent Secretaries which drains energy of those who would have taken time to prepare for the events,” said Nyakunhuwa.

One of the villagers who spoke to TellZim after the Chief’s speech said Nyakunhuwa was correct about the issue of language as in most cases they would leave the event without understanding anything form what the guests would have said.

“In most cases we won’t hear anything from these gatherings, language barrier is a concern during these kind of gatherings where we get to see Ministers but won’t hear anything they say,” said the villager.

Chief Nyakunhuwa‘s stance on condemning speeches in English when addressing rural communities highlights the importance of language and communication in cultural and community settings. TellZimNews