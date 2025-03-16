CHIEF ATTACKS ENGLISH SPEAKING MINISTERS

Chief Nyakunhuwa born Oswell Maguta recently raised concern over speeches delivered in English during public events especially in rural areas saying it was becoming a barrier to audiences who do not understand the language.
Speaking during
the official opening of the Zaka Community Seed Bank in ward 17 on Wednesday,
Nyakunhuwa said villagers should be addressed using local languages for them to
get the message.
“I want to
thank all implementing partners who have partnered with our government to bring
development in my area which is a commendable but I am requesting that next
time when you prepare speeches, please consider the people whom you are
addressing because they will not get anything from what you would have said,”
said Chief Nyakunhuwa.
Nyakunhuwa
requested for interpreters in scenarios where the presenters might not be
familiar with the local language of the area.
“It is better
to have an interpreter when using English or other languages which is not
common in that area especially here in my area I recommend you use Shona for
the benefit of all,” said Chief Nyakunhuwa.
Chief
Nyakunhuwa applauded the Minister of Environment Climate and Wildlife for the
effort she made to attend the event saying other ministers do not come when
expected.
“I want to
thank you all for coming, especially our honourable Minister Dr Sithembiso
Nyoni for coming here herself. We are tired of preparing tirelessly for
ministers who do not show up and send their deputies or Permanent Secretaries
which drains energy of those who would have taken time to prepare for the
events,” said Nyakunhuwa.
One of the
villagers who spoke to TellZim after the Chief’s speech said Nyakunhuwa was
correct about the issue of language as in most cases they would leave the event
without understanding anything form what the guests would have said.
“In most cases
we won’t hear anything from these gatherings, language barrier is a concern
during these kind of gatherings where we get to see Ministers but won’t hear
anything they say,” said the villager.
Chief
Nyakunhuwa‘s stance on condemning speeches in English when addressing rural
communities highlights the importance of language and communication in cultural
and community settings. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment