MINISTER : NO TITLE DEEDS FOR ILLEGAL LAND

Government has said it will not issue title deeds for houses built on land illegally parcelled out by land barons to clamp down on dubious land allocations.

Apart from that, only settlements that meet regulatory standards and have proper infrastructure will be regularised, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda said in an interview with our sister paper The Sunday Mail.

This comes as rogue land barons seek to take advantage of the Government’s Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme, an initiative designed to help ordinary Zimbabweans secure ownership of their homes.

Minister Soda made it clear that title deeds will only be issued after thorough assessments confirm that a settlement is suitable for regularisation.

“We are not issuing title deeds for houses built on land allocated by land barons,” he said.

“We are working with the Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust to mobilise resources for regularisation, including road construction and water and sewer system installations. Once assessments confirm a settlement is suitable, title deeds will be issued.”

The Government, in collaboration with Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust, is focusing on developing essential infrastructure such as roads, water, and sewer systems in settlements that meet the required standards.

The move aims to ensure that only legally acquired and properly developed properties are eligible for title deeds.

Meanwhile, the Government has started issuing 21 000 title deeds for properties acquired through state-sanctioned housing schemes.

Homeowners eligible for title deeds are encouraged to visit district offices with the necessary documents, including identity documents, proof of payment, lease agreements, and sales agreements.

“Our ministry prepares the files, which are then sent to the Deeds Office for issuance,” Minister Soda said.

“Significant progress has been made in Epworth, where the Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust has established field offices to facilitate the process.”

The initiative covers properties from both Government housing schemes and State land allocated by local councils. Issuing title deeds not only empowers citizens but also improves security of tenure and increases property values. Minister Soda also issued a stern warning to citizens against engaging intermediaries or land barons, urging them to deal directly with Government offices to avoid falling victim to fraud.

“We urge citizens to take title deeds seriously and to avoid intermediaries. We work directly with citizens and do not want them to lose their money to unscrupulous activities by land barons.”

The Government remains committed to addressing the country’s housing challenges, with several projects underway across the country. These include: Dzivaresekwa: Flats commissioned last year.

In Marondera construction of four blocks of flats in Dombotombo suburb, is expected to be completed by early 2025, while in Lupane houses built to cater to the town’s growing status as Matabeleland North’s provincial capital are set to be commissioned soon.

New houses are set to be constructed in Siakobvu, while in Mutawatawa flats being built for civil servants, as well as the Crownlands project in Chinhoyi, which will provide over 1,000 serviced stands for Government employees.

There are several other housing projects that are underway across the country and Minister Soda reaffirmed the Government’s dedication to improving housing conditions, reducing commuting costs for civil servants, and ensuring homeownership security.

He emphasized that while the housing sector is poised for transformation, citizens must acquire properties through legal channels to avoid falling victim to land barons.

“With various efforts underway, Zimbabwe’s housing sector is set for a major transformation,” he said. “But citizens must be cautious and only acquire properties through legal channels.”

As the Government continues to roll out its housing initiatives, the focus remains on providing secure, affordable, and well-serviced homes for all Zimbabweans. Herald