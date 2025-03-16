MINISTER : NO TITLE DEEDS FOR ILLEGAL LAND

Government has said it will not issue title deeds for houses built on land illegally parcelled out by land barons to clamp down on dubious land allocations.
Apart from
that, only settlements that meet regulatory standards and have proper
infrastructure will be regularised, National Housing and Social Amenities
Minister Zhemu Soda said in an interview with our sister paper The Sunday Mail.
This comes as
rogue land barons seek to take advantage of the Government’s Kwangu/Ngakwami
Presidential Title Deeds Programme, an initiative designed to help ordinary
Zimbabweans secure ownership of their homes.
Minister Soda
made it clear that title deeds will only be issued after thorough assessments
confirm that a settlement is suitable for regularisation.
“We are not
issuing title deeds for houses built on land allocated by land barons,” he
said.
“We are working
with the Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust to mobilise resources for regularisation,
including road construction and water and sewer system installations. Once
assessments confirm a settlement is suitable, title deeds will be issued.”
The Government,
in collaboration with Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust, is focusing on developing
essential infrastructure such as roads, water, and sewer systems in settlements
that meet the required standards.
The move aims
to ensure that only legally acquired and properly developed properties are
eligible for title deeds.
Meanwhile, the
Government has started issuing 21 000 title deeds for properties acquired
through state-sanctioned housing schemes.
Homeowners
eligible for title deeds are encouraged to visit district offices with the
necessary documents, including identity documents, proof of payment, lease
agreements, and sales agreements.
“Our ministry
prepares the files, which are then sent to the Deeds Office for issuance,”
Minister Soda said.
“Significant
progress has been made in Epworth, where the Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust has
established field offices to facilitate the process.”
The initiative
covers properties from both Government housing schemes and State land allocated
by local councils. Issuing title deeds not only empowers citizens but also
improves security of tenure and increases property values. Minister Soda also
issued a stern warning to citizens against engaging intermediaries or land
barons, urging them to deal directly with Government offices to avoid falling
victim to fraud.
“We urge
citizens to take title deeds seriously and to avoid intermediaries. We work
directly with citizens and do not want them to lose their money to unscrupulous
activities by land barons.”
The Government
remains committed to addressing the country’s housing challenges, with several
projects underway across the country. These include: Dzivaresekwa: Flats
commissioned last year.
In Marondera
construction of four blocks of flats in Dombotombo suburb, is expected to be
completed by early 2025, while in Lupane houses built to cater to the town’s
growing status as Matabeleland North’s provincial capital are set to be
commissioned soon.
New houses are
set to be constructed in Siakobvu, while in Mutawatawa flats being built for
civil servants, as well as the Crownlands project in Chinhoyi, which will
provide over 1,000 serviced stands for Government employees.
There are
several other housing projects that are underway across the country and
Minister Soda reaffirmed the Government’s dedication to improving housing
conditions, reducing commuting costs for civil servants, and ensuring
homeownership security.
He emphasized
that while the housing sector is poised for transformation, citizens must
acquire properties through legal channels to avoid falling victim to land
barons.
“With various
efforts underway, Zimbabwe’s housing sector is set for a major transformation,”
he said. “But citizens must be cautious and only acquire properties through
legal channels.”
As the
Government continues to roll out its housing initiatives, the focus remains on
providing secure, affordable, and well-serviced homes for all Zimbabweans.
Herald
