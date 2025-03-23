I'M EXCITED, SAYS COVENTRY AS SHE RETURNS HOME

“I am excited …” IOC president Coventry. pic.twitter.com/aCx2AxunVl— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) March 23, 2025
Kirsty Coventry,
Zimbabwe’s most decorated Olympian, returned home yesterday to a hero’s welcome
at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, where jubilant crowds
of supporters, athletes, coaches, Cabinet Ministers and senior Government
officials gathered to celebrate her landmark achievement.
She becomes the
10th president of the IOC — and the first woman, as well as the first person
from outside Europe and the United States, to lead the world’s most powerful
sporting body.
Coventry
officially takes office on June 23.
