I'M EXCITED, SAYS COVENTRY AS SHE RETURNS HOME

Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe’s most decorated Olympian, returned home yesterday to a hero’s welcome at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, where jubilant crowds of supporters, athletes, coaches, Cabinet Ministers and senior Government officials gathered to celebrate her landmark achievement.

She becomes the 10th president of the IOC — and the first woman, as well as the first person from outside Europe and the United States, to lead the world’s most powerful sporting body.

Coventry officially takes office on June 23.