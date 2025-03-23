GWANDA SOLAR PROJECT TO RESUME : MINISTER

The long-awaited 100MW Gwanda Solar Project will resume under a revised contract after a joint contract review committee comprising representatives from the contractor — Intratrek — and the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) convened to address key issues such as the contract price and an updated feasibility study report.

Energy and Power Development Minister, July Moyo, issued the update on the Gwanda Solar Project while responding to questions in Parliament.

The project attracted significant public attention over the last few years after Intratrek Zimbabwe, owned by Harare businessman Mr Wicknell Chivhayo, was accused of failing to deliver within the agreed timelines.

Intratrek responded by saying the power utility had failed to fulfil certain obligations.

In 2020, Cabinet approved the revised implementation plan for the project that committed to deliver the first 10MW and 90MW by year 2022 after signing of financial closure agreements and fulfilment of all outstanding conditions.

However, the project failed to kick off due to multiple court cases brought by ZPC against the contractor.

“Following the Supreme Court judgement of December 2023, which upheld a prior High Court decision affirming the validity and binding nature of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Gwanda Solar Project, both ZPC and Intratrek are required to fulfil their respective obligations under the original contract,” said Minister Moyo.

The project will, however, resume under a revised contract, he stated.

Representatives of both ZPC and Intratrek, who form the joint contract review committee, met multiple times and agreed that significant decline in global solar PV costs due to rapid technological advancements have necessitated a revised contract price.

“Due to the prolonged delay in project commencement, as well as new connections to the nearby 132kV transmission line and other network developments in the vicinity, the committee is reviewing an updated feasibility study to refine the project’s implementation framework,” said Minister Moyo.

He said a study assessing the project’s impact on the grid has been completed and the committee is reviewing the data.

“Once these processes are finalised, the Gwanda Solar Project will be amended to incorporate the revised contract price, updated technical specifications and provisions addressing the project’s environmental and social impact,” said Minister Moyo.

He added that a critical aspect of the project remains the issue of achievement of financial closure.

“The contractor is required to secure funding based on the revised contract price. A funding proposal has been submitted to the committee and is under review,” Minister Moyo said.

Zimbabwe requires about 2 200MW a day during peak demand, especially in winter.

Data released by ZPC recently showed that the country is generating 1 244MW made up of 675MW from Hwange, 485MW from Kariba and 84MW from independent power producers (IPPs). Chronicle