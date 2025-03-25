HOW PRISONER ESCAPED

Details on how armed robber Luke Zinyengerere managed to pull off a perfect escape at Harare Magistrate’s Court on Friday emerged as the prison officer, who assisted him appeared in court.
The prison
officer, Donald Madzinga 39, was not asked to plead when he appeared before
Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who remanded him in custody to today for his
bail application.
Prosecutor
Lancelot Mutsokoti intimated that they are opposed to bail and will lead
evidence from the investigating officer today.
It is claimed
that beginning of this month, Madzinga, who is a serving member in the Zimbabwe
Prisons and Correctional Services currently stationed at Harare Remand Prison
connived with Tafadzwa Richard Marondera and Luke Zinyengere, who are in
custody facing numerous counts of Armed Robbery.
Contrary to his
duties, Madzinga allegedly conspired with the inmates and agreed that they
bring in a firearm, specifically a revolver to facilitate their escape and
charged them US$700.
One of the
inmate’s relatives, Tinotenda Zinyengere was to bring in a revolver, hand it
over to Madzinga, who would take and hand it over the inmates.
Madzinga used
his phone and allowed the inmates to communicate with Tinotenda Zinyengere of
the modalities of their plan. Tinotenda Zinyengere raised US$500, which he gave
to Madzinga who agreed to facilitate the deal.
Upon being
handed over cash and the firearm,Madzinga
went on to hand the revolver to inmate Luke Zinyengere, who kept the
firearm in their cell.
Last Friday,
when both inmates were to appear in Court 12 at Harare Magistrate Court, as per
their plan, they took with them the firearm after concealing it in their pants.
Following close
of business at court, the inmates escaped from lawful custody whilst being
escorted into a prison truck, which was to take them back to Harare Remand
prison.
Luke Zinyengere
escaped and robbed a car at gun point making good his escape while Marondera
was arrested outside the court as he tried to run towards Belvedere road.
On arrest,
Madzinga was putting on Luke Zinyengere’s white Gucci jacket with a green
stripe.
Zinyengere and
Marondera are part of the six armed robbers, who robbed Quest Financial
Services in Belgravia, Harare.
The culprits
made off with a staggering US$720 676 in cash, a 7, 65 mm CZ Vzor pistol, and
three laptops.
Additionally,
the robbers seized 10,500 rand and Euro120.
The case is
still pending. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment