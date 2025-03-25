HOW PRISONER ESCAPED

Details on how armed robber Luke Zinyengerere managed to pull off a perfect escape at Harare Magistrate’s Court on Friday emerged as the prison officer, who assisted him appeared in court.

The prison officer, Donald Madzinga 39, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who remanded him in custody to today for his bail application.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti intimated that they are opposed to bail and will lead evidence from the investigating officer today.

It is claimed that beginning of this month, Madzinga, who is a serving member in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services currently stationed at Harare Remand Prison connived with Tafadzwa Richard Marondera and Luke Zinyengere, who are in custody facing numerous counts of Armed Robbery.

Contrary to his duties, Madzinga allegedly conspired with the inmates and agreed that they bring in a firearm, specifically a revolver to facilitate their escape and charged them US$700.

One of the inmate’s relatives, Tinotenda Zinyengere was to bring in a revolver, hand it over to Madzinga, who would take and hand it over the inmates.

Madzinga used his phone and allowed the inmates to communicate with Tinotenda Zinyengere of the modalities of their plan. Tinotenda Zinyengere raised US$500, which he gave to Madzinga who agreed to facilitate the deal.

Upon being handed over cash and the firearm,Madzinga went on to hand the revolver to inmate Luke Zinyengere, who kept the firearm in their cell.

Last Friday, when both inmates were to appear in Court 12 at Harare Magistrate Court, as per their plan, they took with them the firearm after concealing it in their pants.

Following close of business at court, the inmates escaped from lawful custody whilst being escorted into a prison truck, which was to take them back to Harare Remand prison.

Luke Zinyengere escaped and robbed a car at gun point making good his escape while Marondera was arrested outside the court as he tried to run towards Belvedere road.

On arrest, Madzinga was putting on Luke Zinyengere’s white Gucci jacket with a green stripe.

Zinyengere and Marondera are part of the six armed robbers, who robbed Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, Harare.

The culprits made off with a staggering US$720 676 in cash, a 7, 65 mm CZ Vzor pistol, and three laptops.

Additionally, the robbers seized 10,500 rand and Euro120.

The case is still pending. H Metro