DZIVARASEKWA KOMBI DRIVER DRAGGED TO COURT

A commuter omnibus driver, who allegedly caused an accident in Dzivarasekwa high-density suburb last week which killed eight people, has been remanded in custody by Mbare magistrate Batsirai Madzingira after the State opposed bail.

Gaylord Hunda (27), who is being represented by Stanley Matandadzi, was yesterday arraigned before the courts facing a culpable homicide charge.

Hunda will return to court tomorrow for ruling on his bail application.

According to the State, on March 19 this year, along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, Hunda was driving a Toyota Hiace omnibus headed for the city centre.

Hunda allegedly failed to give way to the traffic approaching from the right at an intersection on the highway.

It is alleged that in trying to avoid an accident, Hunda swerved to the left side of the road where he hit a truck which was parked on the roadside.

He also allegedly hit a person standing close to the road.

The kombi Hunda was driving was hit by a truck coming from the right side resulting in the death of eight people. Newsday