GOVT : WE ARE REHABILITATING BYO-VIC FALLS ROAD

Sections of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road in dire need of rehabilitation are now receiving urgent work and pictures circulating on social media claiming to be of people posing in a pothole on the highway are false, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said yesterday.
“It has come to
our attention that a social media post is circulating, showing three people
posing in a pothole on a road claimed to be part of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls
Highway. While we acknowledge that certain sections of the highway are in dire
need of rehabilitation, the images in the post do not correspond to any section
of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway,” the Ministry said in a statement.
It said
sections requiring immediate attention are currently being addressed through a
collaborative effort between the Department of Roads and Bitumen World.
“Work is
already underway, with teams camped in Hwange, Halfway, and Insuza to ensure
the road is rehabilitated efficiently.”
In October last
year, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan
Muswere said Cabinet had considered and adopted the proposed Public-Private
Partnership between Government and Bitumen World for the immediate rebuild of
the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.
Government
immediately engaged contractors who are now on the ground seized with
rehabilitation works.
The Second
Republic, under President Mnangagwa, has continued to prioritise
infrastructural development countrywide under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation
Programme (ERRP2) and various other initiatives which have transformed the
economy as well as creating employment and bringing joy among citizens.
The President
has invested significantly in infrastructural development as a key enabler to
economic transformation, despite limited access to external lines of credit.
So far, more
than 50 000km of roads have been rehabilitated, while 2 000 structures have
been attended to since the start of the ERRP2 in 2021.
Government is
also in the process of negotiating with potential investors for the
rehabilitation of some of the country’s roads.
Currently, some
of the roads that are under construction are the Golden Valley Sanyati Road,
Murambinda-Birchenough Road while on the Harare-Chirundu Road project, bush
clearing is underway.
Recently, the
Government secured new equipment, including tractors, to resuscitate road
maintenance units across the country.
This effort
seeks to ensure consistent monitoring and maintenance of roads reconstruction
under the ERRP2, reflecting the Second Republic’s commitment to infrastructure
development.
In addition to
reviving road maintenance units, plans are underway to establish asphalt plants
nationwide to complement these efforts.
The
resuscitation of road maintenance units is a crucial step in strengthening the
country’s infrastructure, which is vital for achieving the Vision of becoming
an upper-middle-income society by 2030.
Road
construction is recognised as a key economic enabler, and these initiatives aim
to support sustainable development across the nation. Herald
