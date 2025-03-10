GOVT : WE ARE REHABILITATING BYO-VIC FALLS ROAD



Sections of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road in dire need of rehabilitation are now receiving urgent work and pictures circulating on social media claiming to be of people posing in a pothole on the highway are false, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said yesterday.

“It has come to our attention that a social media post is circulating, showing three people posing in a pothole on a road claimed to be part of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. While we acknowledge that certain sections of the highway are in dire need of rehabilitation, the images in the post do not correspond to any section of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway,” the Ministry said in a statement.

It said sections requiring immediate attention are currently being addressed through a collaborative effort between the Department of Roads and Bitumen World.

“Work is already underway, with teams camped in Hwange, Halfway, and Insuza to ensure the road is rehabilitated efficiently.”

In October last year, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet had considered and adopted the proposed Public-Private Partnership between Government and Bitumen World for the immediate rebuild of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

Government immediately engaged contractors who are now on the ground seized with rehabilitation works.

The Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa, has continued to prioritise infrastructural development countrywide under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) and various other initiatives which have transformed the economy as well as creating employment and bringing joy among citizens.

The President has invested significantly in infrastructural development as a key enabler to economic transformation, despite limited access to external lines of credit.

So far, more than 50 000km of roads have been rehabilitated, while 2 000 structures have been attended to since the start of the ERRP2 in 2021.

Government is also in the process of negotiating with potential investors for the rehabilitation of some of the country’s roads.

Currently, some of the roads that are under construction are the Golden Valley Sanyati Road, Murambinda-Birchenough Road while on the Harare-Chirundu Road project, bush clearing is underway.

Recently, the Government secured new equipment, including tractors, to resuscitate road maintenance units across the country.

This effort seeks to ensure consistent monitoring and maintenance of roads reconstruction under the ERRP2, reflecting the Second Republic’s commitment to infrastructure development.

In addition to reviving road maintenance units, plans are underway to establish asphalt plants nationwide to complement these efforts.

The resuscitation of road maintenance units is a crucial step in strengthening the country’s infrastructure, which is vital for achieving the Vision of becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Road construction is recognised as a key economic enabler, and these initiatives aim to support sustainable development across the nation. Herald