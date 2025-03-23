GEZA'S HOUSE VANDALISED

The brewing battle over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s succession has taken a nasty turn after homes of the Zanu PF leader’s opponents, including that of war veteran Blessed Geza, were vandalised last week.

Geza’s employees at his farm in Sanyati were forced to seek shelter in the bushes after they were terrorised by unknown gunmen on Thursday night, who vandalised his house.

Expelled Zanu PF member Godwin Gomwe’s vehicle and house in Zvimba, Mashonaland West, were also attacked on the same night.

It is suspected that the attacks at Geza and Gomwe’s homes are related after the two were expelled from Zanu PF as the fight over the push to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond his second and final term intensifies.

Zanu PF is being torn apart by serious factionalism over a controversial plot to extend Mnangagwa’s rule from 2028 to 2030 in line with the ruling party’s 2024 annual conference resolution Mnangagwa has repeatedly said he does not intend to have his term of office extended. Standard