BITI : ED HAS SOILED STATE HOUSE

Tendai Biti says President Mnangagwa has reduced State House a ghost house where racketeers, mafia and zvigananda go in there without any appointment.
He told the
Standard in an interview :”Those criminals have invaded the State House. They
go there without appointment, openly and brazenly. And that is bringing the
state into disrepute.
That is
bringing the republic into disrepute. That is bringing Zimbabwe into disrepute.
The office of the president is the highest office in the land. The State House
is the state palace.
It's a symbol
of all of us. That is most unfortunate and that is unacceptable. The house of
presidents must be associated with dignity, decorum, and prosperity.
It is essential
because it is the president, the country’s chief executive officer, whose role
constitutionally is to protect Zimbabwe.
EM: How would
you compare Mugabe and Mnangagwa’s rule?
TB: Both run
the country for the interest of the few and for Zanu PF. Mugabe had a social
base, he had elasticity, a conscience.
I sat in the
Cabinet and many
times he would say: but
where are our
people?
But the biggest
difference between Mugabe and Mnangagwa’s regime has been levels of unmitigated
corruption, of extraction.
The level of
racketeering is shocking. You know, the checks and balances in the system have
collapsed.
George
Guvamatanga and Mthuli Ncube have reduced the Ministry of Finance to a crime
scene, without tenders, without parliamentary approval, without budgetary
approval, Mugabe wouldn’t have allowed that.
Mnangagwa has
reduced the country to some crude ethnic expression.
And it's amazing
that, in less
than 10 years from
2017, he has become
so unpopular that he
now makes Mugabe
look like an
angel.
Mugabe was
not an angel
at all, that is why he managed
to unite Zimbabweans in their
derision of him. Standard
