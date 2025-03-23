BITI : ED HAS SOILED STATE HOUSE

Tendai Biti says President Mnangagwa has reduced State House a ghost house where racketeers, mafia and zvigananda go in there without any appointment.

He told the Standard in an interview :”Those criminals have invaded the State House. They go there without appointment, openly and brazenly. And that is bringing the state into disrepute.

That is bringing the republic into disrepute. That is bringing Zimbabwe into disrepute. The office of the president is the highest office in the land. The State House is the state palace.

It's a symbol of all of us. That is most unfortunate and that is unacceptable. The house of presidents must be associated with dignity, decorum, and prosperity.

It is essential because it is the president, the country’s chief executive officer, whose role constitutionally is to protect Zimbabwe.

EM: How would you compare Mugabe and Mnangagwa’s rule?

TB: Both run the country for the interest of the few and for Zanu PF. Mugabe had a social base, he had elasticity, a conscience.

I sat in the Cabinet and many times he would say: but where are our people?

But the biggest difference between Mugabe and Mnangagwa’s regime has been levels of unmitigated corruption, of extraction.

The level of racketeering is shocking. You know, the checks and balances in the system have collapsed.

George Guvamatanga and Mthuli Ncube have reduced the Ministry of Finance to a crime scene, without tenders, without parliamentary approval, without budgetary approval, Mugabe wouldn’t have allowed that.

Mnangagwa has reduced the country to some crude ethnic expression.

And it's amazing that, in less than 10 years from 2017, he has become so unpopular that he now makes Mugabe look like an angel.

Mugabe was not an angel at all, that is why he managed to unite Zimbabweans in their derision of him. Standard