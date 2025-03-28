DOC DRAGGED TO COURT BY SIDE CHICK

In a drama-filled incident a woman who claims to be a small house to prominent Bulawayo doctor, Nkonzo Ndebele (59), burst into tears in court as she told a court how she was in love with him and how he failed to pay maintenance amounting to US$38 500.

What further triggered Grace Ndlovu’s emotions was that Ndebele, who is married, allegedly told her that he was single and sweet-talked her to leave Hungary where she was based to come to Zimbabwe and start a business with him.

The court had to adjourn for almost 10 minutes to let her calm down and the magistrate stepped in, handing her tissue paper to wipe off tears.

Ndebele from Kensington on the outskirts of Bulawayo appeared this week on Tuesday before Bulawayo magistrate Challenge Mahembe facing a charge of failing to Comply with Maintenance order in terms of section 23(1) of the Maintenance Act chapter 5:09.

Ndebele denied the allegations and said he set up a business named Quick Ketch Enterprises with his wife. He told the court that he invited Ndlovu to assist in running the business and appointed her as a co-director. He said sometime in 2010, the owner of the premises offered them an alternative premise which they relocated to, but to his surprise the complainant entered into a lease agreement with the premises owner using her company name Maiden Form Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

Ndebele said Ndlovu eventually purchased the leased premises using the proceeds from Quick Ketch Enterprises.

When the maintenance order was granted against him in 2015 he was ordered to pay US$500 per month.

Ndebele said soon after that he found out that the complainant had entered into a lease agreement in her name and also learnt that he had been removed from being a co-director of Quick Ketch Enterprises.

He said he approached Ndlovu and they agreed that she would use profits from Quick Ketch Enterprises to pay maintenance towards the upkeep of the child.

Ndebele said as a result of that agreement he was not owing. Ndebele said his business is not making profits and is financially incapacitated.

The allegations against him are that on 21 August 2015 a maintenance order M1136 /13 was granted against him instructing him to pay US$500 per month.

It was learnt that from September 2015 he paid religiously but from 2017 until last year in December he has not been paying. Ndebele is reportedly in arrears amounting to US$38 500. B Metro