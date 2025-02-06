ZIMRA CORRUPT SYNDICATE BUST AT VIC FALLS

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has bust a corrupt syndicate of its officers based at the Victoria Falls Border who were in the habit of corruptly facilitating importation of vehicles that are more than 10 years from date of manufacture.
Government
banned importation of vehicles that are more than 10 years old through Statutory Instrument 54 of 2024.
However, the
trio of Phillip Kuvenga (28), Rangariraishe Zingwe (29) and Jean Felix Kadaro
(30) who resided at UTC houses and were customs officers, would allegedly
falsify documents to facilitate clearance of such vehicles in violation of the
standing rules, thereby exposing possible massive corruption happening at the
border.
The three
facilitated importation of several vehicles and would present falsified
documents to their supervisor for approval before they would enter the correct
documents on final documents after approval.
They even
cleared a vehicle that had not even reached Zimbabwe, which led to the
discovery of the offence.
The three were
suspended and ultimately arrested for the crimes. They appeared separately
before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Mr Gift Manyika charged with criminal
abuse of office as a public officer.
They were
denied bail and remanded in custody to February 17 for start of trial.
Prosecutors
said the offences were committed during the period extending from January 1,
2024 to December 31, 2024.
The accused
allegedly unlawfully assisted in the importation of several vehicles each
despite the cars being over 10 years from the date of manufacture knowing that
the motor vehicles were banned in terms of SI 54/2024.
The court was
told that the accused, acting individually or in connivance, would receive
documents either electronically or manually from clients to complete the
valuation sheets, motor vehicle import register and carry out the valuation
process.
The accused
would endorse different chassis number from the vehicle being imported before
taking the forms and register to the supervisor for approval
The reason for
entering different chassis number was to deceive the supervisor not to get the
age of the vehicle when searching for it during valuation and approval
After approval,
the accused would then capture the correct information on the ASYCUDA World
System and then alter details on the register or valuation sheet or completely
replace the documents earlier submitted to the supervisor and attach them in
the system.
The accused
would allegedly release the vehicles without recording them in the release
register or insuring registration of the vehicle as required by the station
standing instructions.
The offence
came to light when a vehicle which had not yet arrived in Zimbabwe was detected
to have been already registered and a thorough check was done by Zimra leading
to the arrest of the accused.
Mrs Portia Moyo
prosecuted on Kuvengwa and Zingwe case while Ms Audrey Mukanganya prosecuted on
Kadaro’s case. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment