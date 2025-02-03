ZANU PF SHARPENS KNIVES AGAINST GEZA

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West province has unanimously recommended the expulsion of renegade war veteran and Zanu-PF central committee member, Cde Blessed Geza, from the party.
At the same
time, the War Veterans League has also denounced Cde Geza, slamming him for
attacking President Mnangagwa.
In Mashonaland
West, the recommendation to expel Cde Geza was made at a meeting held at the
North Court in Zvimba East Constituency yesterday that attracted thousands of
supporters from grassroots to senior party levels.
During the
meeting, calls to expel Cde Geza for undermining and threatening President
Mnangagwa were loud and unanimous.
Zanu-PF
Politburo member and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Cde
Ziyambi Ziyambi, who addressed the crowd, said the decision to expel Cde Geza
stems from the utterances he made abusing the name of the party.
“Individuals
are allowed to democratically air their grievances but using the name of the
party and one’s position to attack our leadership is uncalled for. The attack
on President Mnangagwa by Cde Geza shows that he is not well versed with the
party’s constitution, which calls for members to respect their leaders.
“We cannot fold
our hands and let Cde Geza go haywire. If he wanted to denounce the President,
he should have waited for the party’s Congress slated for 2027, where any
member is allowed to challenge the sitting First Secretary and President as we
elect a new leader and presidential candidate,” he said.
“Our party’s
Constitution, and specifically Article Three, requires us to be honest and
loyal to Zanu-PF and its leaders who were elected by the masses.”
Cde Geza, who
was also castigated for boycotting Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC),
Executive Committee (PCC) and Central Committee meetings, was accused of
dragging people of Mashonaland West into his unfounded claims against the
President.
“Nobody in
Mashonaland West is supporting his shenanigans, as a province, we solidly stand
firm behind the resolution to extend the President’s second term by two years
so that he realises his Vision 2030. We have since resolved to recommend the
expulsion of Cde Geza and the National Chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri, is
seized with our decision. It now lies with the National Disciplinary
Committee,” Cde Ziyambi said.
The party, he
noted, was also going to deal with rogue elements that attack the Presidium.
Provincial
chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the utterances by Cde Geza were
treasonous, hence the decision by the province to expel him.
“Cde Geza has
been out of line for a long time and if he wants to attack our President, he
should leave Zanu-PF and oppose him freely. Cde Geza isn’t the voice of Zanu-PF
in Mashonaland West.
“We are solidly
behind President Mnangagwa, and as Mashonaland West, we have recommended that
Cde Geza be expelled,” she said.
Zanu-PF central
committee member and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution
Cde Marian Chombo, who is also a member of the National Disciplinary Committee,
urged Cde Geza to publicly retract his utterances and apologise before the
committee takes action against him.
“Cde Geza
should publicly retract his statements and apologise to the Mashonaland West
public before we take any action against him,” she said.
Provincial
Youth Chairperson Cde Tapiwa Masenda and Women’s League Chairlady Cde Constance
Shamu said the two leagues were solidly behind President Mnangagwa and
condemned Cde Geza’s stance.
“We will not
fold our hands and let Geza attack our President. As the vanguard of the party,
we are warning Cde Geza against his utterances,” the youth chairperson said.
Central
Committee members from Sanyati political administration district Cdes Thomson
Sanangurai, Absolom Zvidzai and Ephraim Chengeta castigated Cde Geza’s rants
and recommended his expulsion from the party. Herald
