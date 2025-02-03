PASSPORT FRAUD : FOUR CAMEROONIANS ESCAPE JAIL

Four Cameroonians have been fined US$400 each for falsifying information to fraudulently acquire Zimbabwean birth certificates and passports after spending five months in remand prison.

Christiana Boyembe Dumba (39), Emile MuyaMuya (23), Tegha Marvel Ngei (28), and Yvette KumNnam (24) pleaded guilty to violating the Births and Deaths Registration Act before magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo.

The sentence followed submissions from the State and defence counsel, Mr Tinashe Mbale. In mitigation, Mr Mbala argued that a fine was an appropriate penalty, noting that the accused had already spent five months in remand prison.

He emphasised that two of the accused were recent graduates, while others were a nurse and a teacher.

However, prosecuting attorney Ms Nomsa Kangara contended that the crimes threatened national security and public trust.

She said while the intentions behind acquiring the fraudulent identification documents remained unclear, such offences undermined trust in Government institutions and could compromise the accuracy of national data, potentially impacting the effectiveness of Government programmes.

The court found that in August last year, the four criminals conspired to fraudulently obtain Zimbabwean identification documents, including birth certificates.

They enlisted the help of Tawanda Waniwa, an employee in the Registrar-General’s Department at the Mount Darwin branch, who facilitated the issuance of the fraudulent birth certificates in exchange for false information provided by the four.

Dumba claimed her name was Christiana Mhereyenyoka, born in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, and listed her residence as Arcadia Village, Mount Darwin Scheme.

MuyaMuya falsely said his name was Emile Chingwaru, claiming Zimbabwean nationality and listed his birthplace as Makonde, Mount Darwin.

Ngei claimed her name was Marvel Chimbwanda, born in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Zimbabwe, and cited her residence as Village 2, Huyuyu Extension, Mutoko. KumNnam said her name was Yvette Maini, born at Nembire Clinic, Mount Darwin.

Between August 27 and September 4 last year, the accused successfully processed fraudulent birth certificates with false Zimbabwean names and details.

The fraudulent documents and associated national identity numbers were recovered and submitted as evidence in court.

Last year, the four were also found guilty of entering Zimbabwe without proper permits and using fraudulently obtained passports by a Beitbridge Court. Herald