PASSPORT FRAUD : FOUR CAMEROONIANS ESCAPE JAIL

Four Cameroonians have been fined US$400 each for falsifying information to fraudulently acquire Zimbabwean birth certificates and passports after spending five months in remand prison.
Christiana
Boyembe Dumba (39), Emile MuyaMuya (23), Tegha Marvel Ngei (28), and Yvette
KumNnam (24) pleaded guilty to violating the Births and Deaths Registration Act
before magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo.
The sentence
followed submissions from the State and defence counsel, Mr Tinashe Mbale. In
mitigation, Mr Mbala argued that a fine was an appropriate penalty, noting that
the accused had already spent five months in remand prison.
He emphasised
that two of the accused were recent graduates, while others were a nurse and a
teacher.
However,
prosecuting attorney Ms Nomsa Kangara contended that the crimes threatened
national security and public trust.
She said while
the intentions behind acquiring the fraudulent identification documents
remained unclear, such offences undermined trust in Government institutions and
could compromise the accuracy of national data, potentially impacting the
effectiveness of Government programmes.
The court found
that in August last year, the four criminals conspired to fraudulently obtain
Zimbabwean identification documents, including birth certificates.
They enlisted
the help of Tawanda Waniwa, an employee in the Registrar-General’s Department
at the Mount Darwin branch, who facilitated the issuance of the fraudulent
birth certificates in exchange for false information provided by the four.
Dumba claimed
her name was Christiana Mhereyenyoka, born in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, and listed
her residence as Arcadia Village, Mount Darwin Scheme.
MuyaMuya
falsely said his name was Emile Chingwaru, claiming Zimbabwean nationality and
listed his birthplace as Makonde, Mount Darwin.
Ngei claimed
her name was Marvel Chimbwanda, born in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Zimbabwe, and
cited her residence as Village 2, Huyuyu Extension, Mutoko. KumNnam said her
name was Yvette Maini, born at Nembire Clinic, Mount Darwin.
Between August
27 and September 4 last year, the accused successfully processed fraudulent
birth certificates with false Zimbabwean names and details.
The fraudulent
documents and associated national identity numbers were recovered and submitted
as evidence in court.
Last year, the
four were also found guilty of entering Zimbabwe without proper permits and
using fraudulently obtained passports by a Beitbridge Court. Herald
