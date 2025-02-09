WE ARE SEASONED FIGHTERS : ED TELLS TRUMP

South Africa is being unjustly punished by the US for acting in its own national interest, in the same way Zimbabwe was slapped with sanctions for embarking on the historic Land Reform Programme, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking to journalists at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday evening soon after his return from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where he was attending the joint SADC-East African Community (EAC) summit on the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the President said Harare and Pretoria have a shared history of resilience to foreign pressure.

“Both South Africa and Zimbabwe are seasoned boys in the struggle for independence, freedom and that the imperialists can do what they do.

“We shall pursue what we think is best for our countries. South Africa has been punished not for doing anything against any country, but doing what they think is best for themselves. That was the case with Zimbabwe.”

South Africa yesterday reiterated its commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to its growing rift with the United States after Washington on Friday decided to cut assistance and aid to Pretoria, citing the recently legislated Expropriation Act, which it claims is discriminatory against “ethnic minority Afrikaners”. Sunday Mail