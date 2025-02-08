WE ARE GOING NOWHERE : AFRIKANERS

[ON AIR ] Dirk Hermann Solidarity and AfriForum say that the US's Executive order has nothing to do with them. Afrikaners are not going anywhere #AllAngles #DStv403 #QuestionThinkAct pic.twitter.com/DrxpvgHxkh— eNCA (@eNCA) February 8, 2025
